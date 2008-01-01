Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Support Product Specialist.

Tasks in the role

Support users across multiple channels by handling inquiries via email, ticketing systems, chat — adjusting tone and depth to suit everyone from beginners to highly technical users.

Manage and prioritize a dynamic queue of requests , ensuring fast response times, clear communication, and consistent follow-through on every interaction.

Guide users through the product with hands-on, step-by-step assistance, empowering them to understand features, workflows, and best practices so they can succeed independently.

Troubleshoot complex functional and technical issues , reproducing problems, pinpointing root causes, and documenting findings to support swift and accurate resolutions.

Collaborate cross-functionally on escalated issues by working closely with developers, product managers, and other internal teams to deliver effective, scalable fixes.

Create exceptional customer experiences through empathetic, solutions-oriented communication aimed at boosting satisfaction scores, reducing effort, and turning support moments into product-value moments.

Identify patterns and friction points in customer inquiries , sharing actionable insights, feature requests, and recurring issues with product and UX teams to improve the overall user experience.

Work toward key KPIs and SLAs , contributing to improvements in response times, resolution quality, and internal processes through calibration sessions and ongoing refinement.

Contribute to a strong cross-functional culture by partnering with support, technical, product, and success teams while continuously developing your product knowledge and soft skills to stay ahead of evolving customer needs.

Who we are looking for

Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication in English to clearly and professionally assist customers and application developers across live chat, tickets, email, screen recording and video calls.

Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency

Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers and development teams through resolutions with confidence

Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when troubleshooting different issues across our tools and apps. Capable of analyzing each issue in depth, considering all relevant factors.

Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating Semrush tools and apps, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates

Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions

Working hours: Ability to work from 14 PM to 22 PM (CET), Monday to Friday

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce, Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time

Industry knowledge: Familiarity with digital marketing-related concepts, such as SEO, Tech SEO, AI, LLMs, prompts, Content, Advertising, Social Media, etc.

Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment

Not required, but a plus

Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently

Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication

Basic Digital Marketing-related Knowledge: Understanding of general digital marketing concepts to assist users who develop their marketing strategies thanks to Semrush products.

Experience in Customer Support or Technical Support: Prior experience in a similar role handling technical-related inquiries

AI Tools & Prompting: Comfortable using large language models (LLMs), understanding and crafting effective prompts to troubleshoot customer issues, draft responses, and streamline day-to-day workflows.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!