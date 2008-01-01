Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Payment Operations Specialist (PSP&Billing Team).

Tasks in the role

Reconcile Payment Transactions: Perform end-to-end reconciliation of payment activity using cloud-based tools to ensure accuracy across internal systems and external payment partners

Analyze and Resolve Discrepancies: Investigate payment data anomalies, identify root causes, and recommend process improvements to enhance data integrity and operational efficiency

Perform Quarterly SOX Control Activities: Execute required SOX controls on a quarterly basis, confirming system access reviews, documenting evidence of control performance, and ensuring all procedures meet internal compliance standards. Collaborate with Finance, Compliance, and Internal Audit to promptly address findings and maintain strong control readiness

Maintain Comprehensive Documentation: Create and maintain clear, centralized documentation of workflows, procedures, and system changes to support cross-team visibility and audit readiness

Collaborate Across Distributed Teams: Work asynchronously with Product, Engineering, Support, and Finance teams to resolve payment issues and align shared operational goals

Manage PSP Relationships: Participate in virtual meetings with payment service providers and banking partners, follow up on action items, and ensure compliance with SLAs and contractual obligations

Support Audit and Compliance Processes: Prepare digital records and detailed process documentation to support internal and external audits, ensuring transparency and compliance

Forecast and Monitor Payment Fees: Analyze fee structures and transaction trends to forecast future payment processing costs, identify cost-saving opportunities, and support budget planning

Compile AR Reports for Credit Card Activity: Aggregate and analyze accounts receivable data from multiple PSPs to produce regular credit card activity reports, supporting financial tracking, variance analysis, and executive reporting

Drive Strategic Payment Initiatives: Contribute to high-impact projects aimed at scaling and optimizing payment operations within a remote-first, global infrastructure

Who we are looking for

2+ years in payment operations, PSP relationship management, or financial reporting

Comprehensive understanding of payment systems and infrastructure, including one or more payment rails (e.g., PayPal, SEPA, card networks)

Proven expertise in fee optimization, reconciliation workflows, and transaction performance reporting, with a demonstrated ability to reduce costs and enhance financial accuracy

Advanced proficiency in data analysis tools, including Excel and data visualization platforms (e.g., Tableau), to support decision-making and performance insights

Hands-on experience managing relationships with Payment Service Providers (PSPs), including negotiating commercial terms, resolving disputes, and addressing cross-border transaction issues in a global context

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with a strong focus on asynchronous collaboration and clear documentation practices—critical for remote team alignment

High attention to detail and analytical thinking, with the ability to independently troubleshoot discrepancies and follow issues through to resolution

Familiarity with modern remote collaboration tools, such as Slack, Zoom, Jira, and Google Workspace, to seamlessly integrate with distributed teams and workflows

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!