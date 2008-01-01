Manager, Customer Success Enterprise EMEA/APAC (Strategic Customer Success Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Manager, Customer Success Enterprise EMEA/APAC (Strategic Customer Success Team).
Tasks in the role
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
As the Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, you will lead a team of Customer Success Managers who work with the highest paying cohort of enterprise customers. They are focused on renewing and growing Semrush’s critical enterprise customer segment.
You will be responsible for leading, coaching, motivating, and holding your team accountable to meet and exceed their individual targets (NRR, TCV improvement, on-time renewals, and driving growth in partnership with Sales. You will collaborate with other teams to implement new processes, training sessions, and ways of working to improve the overall customer experience. You will contribute to and maintain a performance-driven yet enjoyable work environment.
You will report to the Global Director of Customer Success You will closely manage the team’s daily, weekly, and monthly performance, with responsibility for reporting any performance trends to senior management in real time. Your team will create and execute repeatable success plans for this key group of customers with a strong emphasis on maximizing the Semrush value proposition, thereby creating customers for life.
Customer Retention & Renewals: Develop the renewal strategy and implement process and tactics to deliver high retention rates, including implementing success planning to move away from the reactive motion. Deliver actionable strategies to drive long term-retention
Team Leadership & Development: Recruit, lead, develop and mentor a team of high-performing senior enterprise CSMs, fostering a high-performance culture and ensuring optimal cross-functional collaboration with sales. Lead your team through a fast-evolving environment, providing clarity, direction, and consistency in the delivery of customer success strategies across different regions
Build a culture of success: celebrate wins, learn from failures, and encourage a team mentality
Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance Driven Culture: Leverage various sources of performance data to prepare and present regular reports and presentations for senior leadership on Enterprise Customer Success’s performance, forecasts, and other key metrics, with key goals around churn mitigation and renewal management
Global Strategic Leadership: Shape and implement the strategy for the global strategic customer success team, ensuring alignment with division and company goals and addressing the needs of enterprise clients around the globe
Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to align customer success initiatives with company growth strategies. Work closely with sales teams to ensure that any expansion opportunities are well-supported and customers experience a seamless transition
Enterprise Growth & Engagement: Guide your team in identifying opportunities for account expansion by fostering deep, value-driven relationships with enterprise clients, generating qualified expansion leads
Process Optimisation Across Regions: Drive continuous improvement of customer success processes to meet the needs of a global enterprise client base, ensuring operational excellence. Ensure that handoff processes from customer success to sales and vice versa are streamlined and effective
Customer Advocacy: Act as a key advocate for global enterprise customers, ensuring their feedback informs product development and service enhancements. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats. Manage and own senior level escalations and develop clear communication pathways to internal and external senior management
Who we are looking for
Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field is Required
MBA strongly preferred
Demonstrated leadership experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience leading and /or mentoring customer-facing Enterprise customer success managers or client relationship management teams, with quarterly goals, in a globally distributed environment, within a SaaS or technology-driven, high growth organisation
7+ years of experience as a customer-facing CSM, account manager or client relationship manager, interacting with Enterprise-level organisations
Proven success in scaling customer success functions to support enterprise clients across various international geographies
Rigorous performance management skills, including coaching, feedback, and individual professional development
Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and guide highly experienced, high-performing CSMs across diverse geographies and drive goal attainment
Exceptional cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, with experience working closely with senior leadership across Sales, Product, and Marketing
Analytical and strategic mindset, with a proven ability to leverage data to drive insights and optimize global customer success initiatives
Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment
Ability to travel as needed, including international
Not required, but a plus
Passion for MarTech
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!