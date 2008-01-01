Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Manager, Customer Success Enterprise EMEA/APAC (Strategic Customer Success Team).

Tasks in the role

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

As the Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, you will lead a team of Customer Success Managers who work with the highest paying cohort of enterprise customers. They are focused on renewing and growing Semrush’s critical enterprise customer segment.

You will be responsible for leading, coaching, motivating, and holding your team accountable to meet and exceed their individual targets (NRR, TCV improvement, on-time renewals, and driving growth in partnership with Sales. You will collaborate with other teams to implement new processes, training sessions, and ways of working to improve the overall customer experience. You will contribute to and maintain a performance-driven yet enjoyable work environment.

You will report to the Global Director of Customer Success You will closely manage the team’s daily, weekly, and monthly performance, with responsibility for reporting any performance trends to senior management in real time. Your team will create and execute repeatable success plans for this key group of customers with a strong emphasis on maximizing the Semrush value proposition, thereby creating customers for life.

Customer Retention & Renewals : Develop the renewal strategy and implement process and tactics to deliver high retention rates, including implementing success planning to move away from the reactive motion. Deliver actionable strategies to drive long term-retention

Team Leadership & Development : Recruit, lead, develop and mentor a team of high-performing senior enterprise CSMs, fostering a high-performance culture and ensuring optimal cross-functional collaboration with sales. Lead your team through a fast-evolving environment, providing clarity, direction, and consistency in the delivery of customer success strategies across different regions

Build a culture of success : celebrate wins, learn from failures, and encourage a team mentality

Create, Maintain, and Exemplify a Performance Driven Culture: Leverage various sources of performance data to prepare and present regular reports and presentations for senior leadership on Enterprise Customer Success’s performance, forecasts, and other key metrics, with key goals around churn mitigation and renewal management

Global Strategic Leadership : Shape and implement the strategy for the global strategic customer success team, ensuring alignment with division and company goals and addressing the needs of enterprise clients around the globe

Cross-functional Collaboration : Collaborate closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to align customer success initiatives with company growth strategies. Work closely with sales teams to ensure that any expansion opportunities are well-supported and customers experience a seamless transition

Enterprise Growth & Engagement: Guide your team in identifying opportunities for account expansion by fostering deep, value-driven relationships with enterprise clients, generating qualified expansion leads

Process Optimisation Across Regions : Drive continuous improvement of customer success processes to meet the needs of a global enterprise client base, ensuring operational excellence. Ensure that handoff processes from customer success to sales and vice versa are streamlined and effective

Customer Advocacy: Act as a key advocate for global enterprise customers, ensuring their feedback informs product development and service enhancements. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats. Manage and own senior level escalations and develop clear communication pathways to internal and external senior management

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field is Required

MBA strongly preferred

Demonstrated leadership experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience leading and /or mentoring customer-facing Enterprise customer success managers or client relationship management teams, with quarterly goals, in a globally distributed environment, within a SaaS or technology-driven, high growth organisation

7+ years of experience as a customer-facing CSM, account manager or client relationship manager, interacting with Enterprise-level organisations

Proven success in scaling customer success functions to support enterprise clients across various international geographies

Rigorous performance management skills, including coaching, feedback, and individual professional development

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and guide highly experienced, high-performing CSMs across diverse geographies and drive goal attainment

Exceptional cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, with experience working closely with senior leadership across Sales, Product, and Marketing

Analytical and strategic mindset, with a proven ability to leverage data to drive insights and optimize global customer success initiatives

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

Ability to travel as needed, including international

Not required, but a plus

Passion for MarTech

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!