We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

As a Business Intelligence Engineer you will be responsible for designing and implementing analytical dashboards using internal BI tools based on data from BigQuery or REST APIs. You need to ensure alignment with the stakeholders about business requirements, scalability, and performance of the dedicated dashboards. Your role will involve collaborating with Product Managers to define requirements for analytics reports and dashboards, cross-functional work with developers, designers, and business stakeholders to develop and deliver high-quality customer facing dashboards.

Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements

Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards

Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary

Review and optimize performance of SQL statements

Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality.

Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions.

Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions.

Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency.

Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance.

Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance.

Act as a subject matter expert for customer facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in data analytics and developing analytical dashboards

Strong SQL expertise, including query performance optimization (ideally with BigQuery)

Hands-on experience designing and building dashboards/reports following UX/UI best practices

Experience in building and maintaining data pipelines

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and derive actionable insights

Not Required but a plus

Experience working with APIs, webhooks, and 3rd-party integrations (e.g., Supermetrics, Funnel, Zapier)

Experience using Python for data extraction, transformation, and integration

Experience with digital marketing and SEO data

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!