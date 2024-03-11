BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
Tasks in the role
As a Business Intelligence Engineer you will be responsible for designing and implementing analytical dashboards using internal BI tools based on data from BigQuery or REST APIs. You need to ensure alignment with the stakeholders about business requirements, scalability, and performance of the dedicated dashboards. Your role will involve collaborating with Product Managers to define requirements for analytics reports and dashboards, cross-functional work with developers, designers, and business stakeholders to develop and deliver high-quality customer facing dashboards.
Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements
Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards
Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary
Review and optimize performance of SQL statements
Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality.
Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions.
Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions.
Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency.
Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance.
Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance.
Act as a subject matter expert for customer facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution.
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in data analytics and developing analytical dashboards
Strong SQL expertise, including query performance optimization (ideally with BigQuery)
Hands-on experience designing and building dashboards/reports following UX/UI best practices
Experience in building and maintaining data pipelines
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and derive actionable insights
Not Required but a plus
Experience working with APIs, webhooks, and 3rd-party integrations (e.g., Supermetrics, Funnel, Zapier)
Experience using Python for data extraction, transformation, and integration
Experience with digital marketing and SEO data
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?