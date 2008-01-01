Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Solutions Consultant, API on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

About the Role

We are seeking an accomplished Solutions Consultant - API to play a pivotal role in our Product Sales team. As a key influencer, you will excel in a customer-centric environment, collaborating closely with Sales, Data Engineering, Solutions, and Senior Leadership.

Key Responsibilities

Shape and maintain an extensive understanding of the overall Semrush technology portfolio and competitive landscape, with key expertise on the big data solutions.

Serve as a strategic thought leader for the sales team, providing technical expertise in cultivating client relationships across diverse industry verticals by understanding and being able to explain how and why the SEMR API products can drive desired outcomes.

Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and senior-level decision-makers to drive innovation and technical excellence.

Offer authoritative guidance on advanced technical concepts, showcasing hands-on expertise in API, IT operations, security, and processes.

Address complex technical inquiries from clients and prospects, demonstrating a mastery of data-heavy architectures and customer ecosystems.

Spearhead an environment conducive to continuous strategic customer success.

Engage with key client executive decision-makers for product evaluations and proof of concepts, ensuring alignment with client objectives.

Proactively support other Sales teams in pre/post-sales engineering responsibilities.

Conduct high-level Discovery sessions with clients.

Lead internal training, orchestrate impactful demos, host webinars, and collaborate with various Semrush Teams.

What we’re looking for

About You:

Bachelor’s degree in a technical or quantitative field, or equivalent experience.

Minimum of 3-5 years of demonstrated and progressive experience in a technical client-facing role, such as Sales Engineer, Solutions Consultant, Technical Account Manager or equivalent, within the SaaS industry.

API expertise: hands-on, deep technical knowledge working with APIs and proven experience and knowledge of at least one relevant programming language (Python, JavaScript, etc)

Experience in applying technical concepts to business problems within one or more industries

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with the ability to engage, present to, and influence senior-level and C-suite decision-makers.

Proven track record of working effectively with Executive, Product and Engineering teams to drive technical excellence, product innovation and revenue generating complex deals.

Demonstrated experience supporting Sales teams effectively by removing technical blockers, managing technical validation and helping to structure proposals and commercial agreements.

Strong motivation and history of contributing directly to team and individual sales quotas, demonstrating accountability for the technical win rate.

Additionally, you’ll be the perfect candidate if you…

Act with urgency

Think about the big picture

Lead by example

Drive continuous improvement

Have a solutions-driven mindset

Are able to think critically and perform comprehensive needs analysis to leverage Semrush's extensive API offering.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!