Content Strategist, Technical Product Education (Academy Team)

Tasks in the role

About the Role

We're looking for a Content Strategist to own and evolve our technical product content, which helps thousands of customers master the Semrush platform. This role sits at the intersection of product knowledge, educational design, and emerging AI technology, requiring someone who can translate complex technical features into clear, actionable guidance while building scalable systems for the future.

You'll be the strategic force behind our KB, responsible not just for creating individual articles and videos, but for architecting how we organize, tag, and maintain technical content at scale. As Semrush integrates AI and agentic technology into our customer success efforts, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring our knowledge base is structured to power these innovations.

What You'll Do

Own the Semrush Core Knowledge Base Strategy

You'll develop and execute the strategic vision for our Core Knowledge Base, determining what content we need, how it should be organized, and how customers can find answers quickly. This includes auditing existing content, identifying gaps based on product changes and customer needs, and creating a sustainable framework for keeping our KB current as Semrush evolves. You'll establish standards for content quality, structure, and voice that ensure consistency across all technical documentation.

Create and Maintain Technical Product Content

You'll write comprehensive KB articles that explain Semrush features, workflows, and best practices with technical precision and clarity. This means staying deeply connected to product development, understanding how features work under the hood, and translating that complexity into content that serves both novice users and power users. You'll regularly update existing articles to reflect product changes, ensuring our KB remains accurate and trustworthy.

Develop Tactical Product Training Videos

You'll produce training videos that demonstrate Semrush features and workflows, creating visual content that lives in the Semrush YouTube channel, on the Semrush platform itself and throughout our Knowledge Base. Using AI video creation tools, you'll develop scalable video production processes that allow us to create high-quality tutorials efficiently. Your videos will help customers understand not just what buttons to click, but why certain approaches work and how to apply features to their specific needs.

Build a Content Tagging and Management System

You'll architect a systematic approach to tagging and categorizing all content, creating metadata structures that allow us to quickly identify which videos need updates when products change. This system will enable the team to maintain video accuracy at scale, search for content efficiently, and ensure customers always access current information. You'll think beyond simple categorization to build a taxonomy that supports future AI-powered content delivery.

Collaborate with Product Teams

You'll work closely with product managers, engineers, and designers to develop accurate product documentation that reflects upcoming releases and feature changes. This requires getting ahead of the product roadmap, understanding technical specifications, and translating product documentation into customer-facing content. You'll be the bridge between technical product teams and the customers who need to understand what they've built.

Enable AI and Agentic Technology Integration

Working with customer success, operations and AI leaders at Semrush, you'll structure KB content to power AI-driven customer success initiatives. This means understanding how large language models consume documentation, how agentic systems retrieve information, and what metadata structures enable intelligent content delivery. You'll help position our knowledge base as the foundation for AI-powered support, self-service, and automated customer assistance.

Who we are looking for

Technical Product Expertise

You understand Semrush deeply and have hands-on experience with SEO, including emerging AI-powered SEO strategies and tools. You can speak credibly about technical features, explain complex workflows, and understand the "why" behind product decisions. You stay current with SEO industry trends and can connect Semrush features to real-world marketing challenges.

Technical Content Creation Experience

You have a proven background creating technical documentation, product knowledge bases, or educational content for software products. You know how to structure complex information, write for scanability, and create content that serves multiple user segments. You've likely maintained documentation through product updates and understand the challenge of keeping large content libraries current.

Native English Fluency

You speak and write clear, grammatically correct English with the precision required for technical documentation. You can adapt your voice for different content types—from formal KB articles to conversational video scripts—while maintaining consistency and clarity throughout.

AI and Content Technology Proficiency

You're comfortable working with AI content creation tools and excited about leveraging technology to scale content production. You understand how AI systems interpret and utilize documentation, and you can think strategically about content structure in an AI-first world. You're not intimidated by technical systems and can learn new tools quickly.

Systems Thinking

You don't just create individual pieces of content—you think in systems. You can design taxonomies, build content frameworks, and create processes that allow teams to maintain quality at scale. You understand metadata, tagging structures, and how information architecture impacts content discoverability.

Cross-Functional Collaboration

You've successfully partnered with product teams, engineering, and other technical stakeholders. You know how to extract information from subject matter experts, ask the right questions to understand technical details, and translate technical jargon into customer-friendly language.

Bonus: On-Camera Presence

While not required, we'd love someone who's comfortable appearing on camera for video tutorials and training content. If you enjoy being on screen and can explain concepts clearly while recording, that's a significant plus.

What Success Looks Like

Within your first year, you'll have transformed the Core Knowledge Base into a strategically organized, continuously maintained resource that reduces support burden and improves customer self-service. You'll have established a sustainable video production workflow using AI tools, implemented a tagging system that allows us to track and update content efficiently, and built strong relationships with product teams that ensure documentation stays ahead of releases. Most importantly, you'll have positioned our KB as the foundation for AI-powered customer success initiatives, with content structured to support emerging technologies.

