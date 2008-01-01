Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Financial Analyst (GTM Business Partnership Team).

Tasks in the role

Partner with cross-functional GTM and RevOps teams to develop and refine the annual growth plan and strategic initiatives, including headcount and expense management.

Analyze GTM performance metrics, including pipeline trends, conversion rates, ARR, CAC, LTV, churn, and quota attainment to uncover insights and identify risks and opportunities.

Provide proactive, data-supported recommendations to senior leadership and cross-functional partners.

Deliver high-quality, executive-ready analyses and presentations that shape strategic decisions on investments, business adjustments, and operational improvements.

Collaborate with the Accounting team to support the month-end close process and ensure accurate tracking of GTM expenses and accruals.

Support budgeting, forecasting, and long-term planning, driving actionable insights that align financial outcomes with strategic objectives.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience in FP&A, RevOps, investment banking and/or strategy consulting.

Prior planning experience in a high-tech or enterprise software company is strongly preferred.

Strong analytical mindset with the ability to dive into both tactical details and broader strategic issues across GTM and FP&A teams.

Experience in manipulating large data sets, deriving meaningful insights, and presenting those insights in an actionable way for executive leadership.

Experience building complex financial / strategic analysis models in excel

Proficiency in tools such as Excel, Oracle, EPM, Tableau, Salesforce, Google Suite, and planning systems.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to present complex financial data in a clear and actionable manner.

Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-moving environment while maintaining a high level of attention to detail and strategic thinking.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $90,000 to $110,000 gross annually. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!