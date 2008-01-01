Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Cloud Engineer (Helios Team).

Tasks in the role

Work with technologies like: Google Cloud: Kubernetes (GKE), Compute Engine, CloudSQL, Shared VPC, etc. AWS, Backstage, GitLab, Artifactory. Terraform, Ansible, GitLab CI, Helm, Renovate Linux, MySQL, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, MongoDB, BigQuery VictoriaMetrics, Grafana, Splunk, Sentry

Maintain Cloud infrastructure in GCP and AWS.

Help acquired companies move their products to our infrastructure

Develop plugins and components for our Internal Developer Platform

Develop non-customer-faced services and automation in Python and Go.

Participate in on-call duties.

Provide support to internal developers who need help with infrastructure tasks.

Who we are looking for

Production experience with Infrastructure Engineering in any Public Cloud(GCP/AWS/Azure) and Kubernetes.

Strong understanding of Cloud Infrastructure and System Design patterns.

Proficiency in Load Balancing, Configuration Management(Terraform/Ansible), Linux, Networking, and Containerization.

Good development experience in at least one programming language: Python or Go.

Not required, but a plus

You are a Cloud Engineer or an Infrastructure Engineer.

You have Platform Engineering or Backstage development experience.

Understanding of Cloud Security concepts.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.



About the team

We're tech enthusiasts who love a challenge. We automate everything, from managing users to crafting GCP environments. With 1000+ Google Cloud projects and high-loaded Kubernetes clusters, we're all about making tech fun and efficient. We believe in balance: instead of doing tasks for teams, we provide interfaces, methods, and documentation.

We handle

Cloud Platforms: We manage Google Cloud and provide teams with a secure and ready environment. We also work with the AWS platform, but Google Cloud is the main focus.

Internal Developer Portal: We enhance our portal with components and plugins.

Compliance: We are important participants in SOX and SOC2 audits.

The team’s mission is to provide a stable, secure, and clear infrastructure that development teams can rely on without extra operational work. This allows them to focus on creating great products.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!