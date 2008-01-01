Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product PR Specialist (Communications Team).

Tasks in the role

About Semrush

We're Semrush, the undisputed leader in online visibility. Our SaaS platform isn't just a tool; it's the engine that powers businesses' digital success. With over 50 products and features, we dominate SEO, content, social media, and competitive intelligence. We're global, fast-paced, and relentless in our pursuit of innovation. If you want to be part of a company that defines the digital landscape, you've found your home.

The Opportunity

We're not just looking for a PR specialist Lead; we need a Product Communications power player to electrify our story. This isn't about maintaining; it's about making waves. You'll be the architect of our product narrative, launching innovations, and cementing Semrush's status as an industry icon. If you breathe tech, crave impact, and have a track record of turning product releases into media frenzies, step up.

Your Impact (What You’ll Do)

Own the Narrative: Craft and execute high-octane PR strategies for every product launch and feature update. This isn't just PR; it's product evangelism.

Storyteller-in-Chief : Transform complex tech into captivating stories. You'll make our products irresistible to media and millions of users.

Data Evangelist: Rigorously leverage Semrush’s proprietary search and market data to create compelling, newsworthy narratives and shape industry reports.

Proof Point Power Player : Develop and secure coverage for high-impact customer success stories and case studies that clearly demonstrate the ROI and real-world value of our products, especially for enterprise clients

Media Maverick: Forge bonds with top-tier tech, business, and marketing journalists. Your mission: secure game-changing coverage that amplifies our reach.

Content Architect: From razor-sharp press releases to compelling pitches, you'll produce PR content that cuts through the noise.

Cross-Functional Connector: Seamlessly link arms with product, marketing, and sales. We're one team, one message.

Impact Measurer: Prove the ROI of every campaign. Data-driven insights are your North Star for continuous optimization.

Market Hunter: Stay relentlessly ahead of trends, competitors, and the media landscape. Spot opportunities; exploit them.

Who we are looking for

Desired Skills & Experience:

5+ years of PR experience, with a heavy emphasis on product communications in the SaaS, B2B tech, or marketing tech space. You've been in the trenches and owned product launches.

A portfolio of successful product launches and undeniable media wins.

Exceptional writing and verbal communication skills – you can simplify the complex and make it sound brilliant.

Proven ability to translate complex data sets and customer usage metrics into simple, high-impact stories suitable for tier-one media and trades.

A rolodex of media contacts that opens doors.

Strategic vision coupled with flawless execution. You see the big picture and nail the details.

Project management wizardry – you thrive in chaos and juggle priorities like a pro.

Proactive, relentless, and autonomous. You don't wait for instructions; you make things happen.

A collaborative spirit that fuels strong internal partnerships.

Fluency in PR measurement tools and analytics.

Bonus Points If You Have:

Conquered PR for a global enterprise.

A deep understanding of the digital marketing universe (SEO, content, PPC, social).

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

