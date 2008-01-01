Senior Events Marketing Manager (Global Events Team)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

We're looking for a strategic marketing expert to drive the marketing strategy and execution for our flagship event portfolio including Spotlight and additional global events across multiple regions.

This is an individual contributor role that combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution ownership, requiring someone who can develop long-term event marketing vision while ensuring flawless delivery of complex, multi-channel campaigns.

Core Responsibilities

Strategic Event Marketing Leadership

Develop long-term integrated marketing strategies for flagship event portfolio aligned with business objectives

Serve as key stakeholder in developing overarching event strategy, contributing insights from promotional performance, audience engagement data, and market trends

Own the complete event marketing strategy from conception through post-event analysis

Drive innovation in event marketing approaches, formats, and measurement frameworks

Lead strategic planning and budget forecasting for multi-event portfolios across regions

Build and maintain relationships with key partners, sponsors, and industry stakeholders

Flagship Event Marketing Leadership

Own end-to-end integrated marketing strategy and execution for Spotlight and major event properties

Develop, test, and continuously refine event messaging, positioning, and unique selling propositions

Oversee and own all content creation for event campaigns and event properties (campaign assets, event websites, promotional materials, event collateral)

Develop comprehensive go-to-market strategies that drive attendance goals (enterprise C-suite targeting, MQL generation)

Create data-driven attendance forecasts and marketing performance models across multiple scenarios

Build and manage multi-channel promotion strategies (paid media, email, social, influencer, content, PR)

Establish and optimize the complete attendee journey from awareness through post-event engagement

Manage partner relationships and co-marketing opportunities to amplify event reach

Campaign Development & Execution

Lead development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns from inception to completion

Collaborate with creative production teams to deliver compelling, brand-aligned assets on timeline

Manage campaign budgets and allocations across channels, ensuring optimal ROI

Coordinate efforts across departments (creative, media, product, sales, content)

Develop and test new campaign formats and channels to continuously improve performance

Utilize AI tools and marketing technology to enhance productivity and campaign effectiveness

Analytics & Performance Management

Establish comprehensive measurement frameworks for event marketing performance

Analyze campaign metrics and derive actionable insights for optimization

Work closely with analytics teams to track pipeline impact and attribution

Create detailed performance reports and present results to executive leadership

Conduct regular post-mortems and apply learnings to future campaigns

Stakeholder Management & Communication

Lead internal campaign communications and field enablement from briefings through reporting

Coordinate with cross-functional teams including creative, media, product, sales, and customer success

Develop comprehensive briefing materials, decks, and presentations for internal and external stakeholders

Ensure alignment between channel-specific tactics and overall event goals

Facilitate effective collaboration across marketing, sales, and product teams

Manage vendor relationships and agency partnerships to ensure quality execution

Who we are looking for

8+ years of experience in B2B marketing, with significant experience in event marketing or integrated campaigns

Proven track record developing and executing marketing strategies for large-scale events (1,000+ attendees)

Experience managing diverse event portfolios including conferences, trade shows, roadshows, and sponsored activations

Strong strategic thinking with ability to translate business objectives into actionable marketing plans

Demonstrated experience managing complex, multi-channel campaigns with substantial budgets

Excellence in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration

Outstanding presentation and communication skills, with ability to create compelling decks and briefs

Strong analytical capabilities and experience with marketing attribution and ROI modeling

Data-driven decision maker who balances strategic thinking with tactical execution

Experience with event technology platforms (e.g., Cvent, Bizzabo, Splash, Goldcast) and CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot)

Self-starter mentality with ability to operate independently and take ownership

Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth tech environments

Advanced English language skills (additional languages a plus)

Bonus Qualifications

Experience with demand generation event strategies and MQL optimization

Background in enterprise audience targeting and ABM event strategies

Track record of innovative event marketing approaches and formats

Experience managing international event campaigns across multiple regions

Familiarity with Semrush platform and digital marketing community

Experience with sponsorship management and partner co-marketing

Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

