Senior Events Marketing Manager (Global Events Team)
Tasks in the role
We're looking for a strategic marketing expert to drive the marketing strategy and execution for our flagship event portfolio including Spotlight and additional global events across multiple regions.
This is an individual contributor role that combines strategic leadership with hands-on execution ownership, requiring someone who can develop long-term event marketing vision while ensuring flawless delivery of complex, multi-channel campaigns.
Core Responsibilities
Strategic Event Marketing Leadership
- Develop long-term integrated marketing strategies for flagship event portfolio aligned with business objectives
- Serve as key stakeholder in developing overarching event strategy, contributing insights from promotional performance, audience engagement data, and market trends
- Own the complete event marketing strategy from conception through post-event analysis
- Drive innovation in event marketing approaches, formats, and measurement frameworks
- Lead strategic planning and budget forecasting for multi-event portfolios across regions
- Build and maintain relationships with key partners, sponsors, and industry stakeholders
Flagship Event Marketing Leadership
- Own end-to-end integrated marketing strategy and execution for Spotlight and major event properties
- Develop, test, and continuously refine event messaging, positioning, and unique selling propositions
- Oversee and own all content creation for event campaigns and event properties (campaign assets, event websites, promotional materials, event collateral)
- Develop comprehensive go-to-market strategies that drive attendance goals (enterprise C-suite targeting, MQL generation)
- Create data-driven attendance forecasts and marketing performance models across multiple scenarios
- Build and manage multi-channel promotion strategies (paid media, email, social, influencer, content, PR)
- Establish and optimize the complete attendee journey from awareness through post-event engagement
- Manage partner relationships and co-marketing opportunities to amplify event reach
Campaign Development & Execution
- Lead development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns from inception to completion
- Collaborate with creative production teams to deliver compelling, brand-aligned assets on timeline
- Manage campaign budgets and allocations across channels, ensuring optimal ROI
- Coordinate efforts across departments (creative, media, product, sales, content)
- Develop and test new campaign formats and channels to continuously improve performance
- Utilize AI tools and marketing technology to enhance productivity and campaign effectiveness
Analytics & Performance Management
- Establish comprehensive measurement frameworks for event marketing performance
- Analyze campaign metrics and derive actionable insights for optimization
- Work closely with analytics teams to track pipeline impact and attribution
- Create detailed performance reports and present results to executive leadership
- Conduct regular post-mortems and apply learnings to future campaigns
Stakeholder Management & Communication
- Lead internal campaign communications and field enablement from briefings through reporting
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams including creative, media, product, sales, and customer success
- Develop comprehensive briefing materials, decks, and presentations for internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure alignment between channel-specific tactics and overall event goals
- Facilitate effective collaboration across marketing, sales, and product teams
- Manage vendor relationships and agency partnerships to ensure quality execution
Who we are looking for
- 8+ years of experience in B2B marketing, with significant experience in event marketing or integrated campaigns
- Proven track record developing and executing marketing strategies for large-scale events (1,000+ attendees)
- Experience managing diverse event portfolios including conferences, trade shows, roadshows, and sponsored activations
- Strong strategic thinking with ability to translate business objectives into actionable marketing plans
- Demonstrated experience managing complex, multi-channel campaigns with substantial budgets
- Excellence in stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration
- Outstanding presentation and communication skills, with ability to create compelling decks and briefs
- Strong analytical capabilities and experience with marketing attribution and ROI modeling
- Data-driven decision maker who balances strategic thinking with tactical execution
- Experience with event technology platforms (e.g., Cvent, Bizzabo, Splash, Goldcast) and CRM systems (Salesforce, HubSpot)
- Self-starter mentality with ability to operate independently and take ownership
- Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth tech environments
- Advanced English language skills (additional languages a plus)
Bonus Qualifications
- Experience with demand generation event strategies and MQL optimization
- Background in enterprise audience targeting and ABM event strategies
- Track record of innovative event marketing approaches and formats
- Experience managing international event campaigns across multiple regions
- Familiarity with Semrush platform and digital marketing community
- Experience with sponsorship management and partner co-marketing
- Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A "five-minute interview" or "get a job in three clicks" approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
