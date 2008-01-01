HR Business Partner (Marketing & Customer Success and Support HR Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We're hiring for HR Business Partner (Marketing & Customer Success and Support HR Team).
Tasks in the role
Partner with the several VPs and Department heads of the Marketing Division on identifying and deploying impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently as it grows
Drive and make more effective processes for core HR Programs within Marketing division such as Performance Evaluation process, Succession Planing, Job Evaluations, Career Path mapping, management of high performance and underperformers, Personnel Costs budgeting and forecasting, Leadership programs, and HR Core metrics
Be an advisor and partner to the business; be the bridge between the business and HR Centers of Excellence
Identify and address existing and future talent gaps (hard and soft skills) across our Marketing Division
Advise and represent the Marketing Division to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments. Use your past experience in HR to help guide the team
Become an advocate of our people experience from (pre)onboarding to off-boarding while addressing the needs of many stakeholders in the process
Use data and analytics to drive business decisions within your leadership teams and across the Marketing Division
Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through effective investigation and objective business recommendations
Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company
Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed
Work closely with senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members
Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree with 8+ years of business experience, 4+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management
Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change
Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed
Comfortable to work on operational and hands-on projects including data integrity, workday set-up, and other critical processes
Demonstrated experience driving end to end core HR Programs, from design to hands-on implementation
Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience
Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence with Individual Contributors, leaders and senior management
Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies
Passion for HR at both, strategic level and also operational level
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail and project management abilities
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries
Must be in Barcelona Office 2-3 times a week
Not required, but a plus:
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The HR Partners’ main purpose is cooperating with business leaders and employees. This team works on strategic partnerships, talent advising, HR processes management, and supporting the success of specific Divisions/Units.
The team provides robust support to stakeholders (Chiefs, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Heads, and Leads), equipping them with all the necessary tools to run their respective organizations effectively.
HR Partners also work closely with teams and employees, focusing on enhancing their productivity and efficiency. The team is here to assist with inquiries related to growth opportunities, performance evaluation, feedback processes, and team conflict management, among other related matters.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.