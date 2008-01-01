Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for HR Business Partner (Marketing & Customer Success and Support HR Team).

Tasks in the role

Partner with the several VPs and Department heads of the Marketing Division on identifying and deploying impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently as it grows

Drive and make more effective processes for core HR Programs within Marketing division such as Performance Evaluation process, Succession Planing, Job Evaluations, Career Path mapping, management of high performance and underperformers, Personnel Costs budgeting and forecasting, Leadership programs, and HR Core metrics

Be an advisor and partner to the business; be the bridge between the business and HR Centers of Excellence

Identify and address existing and future talent gaps (hard and soft skills) across our Marketing Division

Advise and represent the Marketing Division to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments. Use your past experience in HR to help guide the team

Become an advocate of our people experience from (pre)onboarding to off-boarding while addressing the needs of many stakeholders in the process

Use data and analytics to drive business decisions within your leadership teams and across the Marketing Division

Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through effective investigation and objective business recommendations

Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company

Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed

Work closely with senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members

Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree with 8+ years of business experience, 4+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management

Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change

Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed

Comfortable to work on operational and hands-on projects including data integrity, workday set-up, and other critical processes

Demonstrated experience driving end to end core HR Programs, from design to hands-on implementation

Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience

Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence with Individual Contributors, leaders and senior management

Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies

Passion for HR at both, strategic level and also operational level

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail and project management abilities

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries

Must be in Barcelona Office 2-3 times a week

Not required, but a plus:

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The HR Partners’ main purpose is cooperating with business leaders and employees. This team works on strategic partnerships, talent advising, HR processes management, and supporting the success of specific Divisions/Units.

The team provides robust support to stakeholders (Chiefs, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Heads, and Leads), equipping them with all the necessary tools to run their respective organizations effectively.

HR Partners also work closely with teams and employees, focusing on enhancing their productivity and efficiency. The team is here to assist with inquiries related to growth opportunities, performance evaluation, feedback processes, and team conflict management, among other related matters.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!