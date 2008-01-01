Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Sales Recruiter.

Tasks in the role

We are seeking a highly experienced and dynamic Sales Recruiter to join our team. As a Sales Recruiter, you will play a pivotal role in attracting, sourcing, and selecting top-tier sales professionals to join our organization.

Tasks in the role

Utilize various sourcing techniques, including networking, referrals, social media, job boards, and direct sourcing, to identify and attract top sales talent.

Build and maintain a strong candidate pipeline for current and future hiring needs.

Manage the end-to-end recruitment process, including screening resumes, conducting interviews, and coordinating candidate assessments.

Create an outstanding candidate experience from initial candidate contact to the job offer.

Provide guidance and support to hiring managers on interviewing techniques, candidate evaluation, and selection best practices.

Communicate effectively and proactively throughout the recruiting process with partners and stakeholders.

Integrate the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion approach and knowledge into the recruitment process.

Stay informed about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies in recruitment to continuously improve recruitment processes and strategies.

Who we are looking for

At least 5+ years of experience as a Sales Recruiter within the SaaS industry, with a proven track record of successfully hiring Enterprise AEs

Strong understanding of the SaaS industry, especially within MarTech

Global experience is a must.

Solid understanding of sales roles and the ability to assess candidates' sales skills effectively.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships at all levels.

Strong network and connections building ability.

Familiarity with applicant tracking systems and other recruitment tools.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.

Strong attention to detail and confidentiality.

Advanced knowledge of English.

Deep knowledge of CV sources: Linkedin, Glassdoor, Indeed, etc.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!