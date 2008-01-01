Semrush logo
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Sales Recruiter.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance! 

We are seeking a highly experienced and dynamic Sales Recruiter to join our team. As a Sales Recruiter, you will play a pivotal role in attracting, sourcing, and selecting top-tier sales professionals to join our organization.

Tasks in the role

  • Utilize various sourcing techniques, including networking, referrals, social media, job boards, and direct sourcing, to identify and attract top sales talent.

  • Build and maintain a strong candidate pipeline for current and future hiring needs.

  • Manage the end-to-end recruitment process, including screening resumes, conducting interviews, and coordinating candidate assessments.

  • Create an outstanding candidate experience from initial candidate contact to the job offer.

  • Provide guidance and support to hiring managers on interviewing techniques, candidate evaluation, and selection best practices.

  • Communicate effectively and proactively throughout the recruiting process with partners and stakeholders.

  • Integrate the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion approach and knowledge into the recruitment process.

  • Stay informed about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies in recruitment to continuously improve recruitment processes and strategies.

Who we are looking for

  • At least 5+ years of experience as a Sales Recruiter within the SaaS industry, with a proven track record of successfully hiring Enterprise AEs

  • Strong understanding of the SaaS industry, especially within MarTech

  • Global experience is a must. 

  • Solid understanding of sales roles and the ability to assess candidates' sales skills effectively.

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships at all levels.

  • Strong network and connections building ability. 

  • Familiarity with applicant tracking systems and other recruitment tools.

  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.

  • Strong attention to detail and confidentiality.

  • Advanced knowledge of English.

  • Deep knowledge of CV sources: Linkedin, Glassdoor, Indeed, etc.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Health insurance 

  • Travel insurance

  • Flexible working hours

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Paid parental leave

  • Relief Fund

  • Corporate events, teambuildings

  • Snacks, drinks at the office

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Amber Hara

Talent Acquisition Specialist

amber.hara@semrush.com

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

Apply for this job

