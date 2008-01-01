Global Head of Talent Acquisition (Human Resource Division)
Tasks in the role
Overview of the role
The Head of Talent Acquisition leads Semrush’s global TA function and is accountable for delivering high-quality, business-critical hiring at scale. The role directly manages central TA Operations, Sourcing, and Coordination teams, and provides functional leadership to Talent Acquisition Partners embedded within business functions, ensuring consistency, quality, and alignment across the hiring ecosystem. Reporting directly to the SVP People & Culture, this role plays a critical part in enabling Enterprise, AI, and growth priorities while operating with strong governance and efficiency.
Key responsibilities
1. Build and lead a scalable, business-aligned TA operating model
Design, implement, and continuously evolve a global TA operating model that balances speed, quality, cost discipline, and fairness
Clarify roles, responsibilities, and decision rights across TA, HRBPs, Hiring Managers, and COEs
Ensure the TA model can flex with changing business priorities, including periods of growth, hiring freezes, or restructuring
2. Drive hiring excellence for critical roles and growth areas
Own end-to-end hiring outcomes for business-critical roles, especially in Sales, Product & Tech, and Enterprise-facing functions
Ensure consistent, structured, and high-quality interviewing practices across regions and functions
Partner with Employer Branding to improve top-of-funnel quality through targeted channels, messaging, and location strategy
3. Strengthen leadership partnership and hiring governance
Act as a strategic advisor to senior leaders on workforce planning, hiring prioritization, and talent trade-offs
Enforce clear governance on headcount, offers, exceptions, and location decisions
Ensure hiring plans are aligned with financial constraints, revenue priorities, and operating plans
4. Improve candidate, hiring manager, and recruiter experience
Deliver a hiring experience that is efficient, transparent, and aligned with Semrush values
Reduce friction in hiring processes while maintaining quality and compliance
Use data and feedback to continuously improve experience and outcomes
5. Lead and develop a high-performing TA team
Build a strong TA leadership bench with clear accountability and performance standards
Improve engagement, sustainability, and capability within the TA team
Foster a culture of ownership, continuous improvement, and collaboration
Who we are looking for
Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business, Psychology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience
7+ years of progressive experience in Talent Acquisition, including leadership of global or multi-region TA teams
Experience operating in fast-scaling, complex, or publicly listed technology companies
Required Skills
Deep expertise in TA operating models, hiring governance, and workforce planning
Strong business acumen with the ability to translate strategy into hiring priorities
Proven experience hiring for Enterprise, Sales, and Product/Tech roles
Data-driven mindset with strong command of TA metrics and insights
Ability to influence senior stakeholders and challenge constructively
Nice-to-Have
Experience navigating hiring in constrained or margin-focused environments
Exposure to AI-enabled recruiting tools or TA automation
Experience integrating TA models post-M&A
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.