We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Global Head of Talent Acquisition (Human Resource Division).

Tasks in the role

Overview of the role

The Head of Talent Acquisition leads Semrush’s global TA function and is accountable for delivering high-quality, business-critical hiring at scale. The role directly manages central TA Operations, Sourcing, and Coordination teams, and provides functional leadership to Talent Acquisition Partners embedded within business functions, ensuring consistency, quality, and alignment across the hiring ecosystem. Reporting directly to the SVP People & Culture, this role plays a critical part in enabling Enterprise, AI, and growth priorities while operating with strong governance and efficiency.

Key responsibilities

1. Build and lead a scalable, business-aligned TA operating model

Design, implement, and continuously evolve a global TA operating model that balances speed, quality, cost discipline, and fairness

Clarify roles, responsibilities, and decision rights across TA, HRBPs, Hiring Managers, and COEs

Ensure the TA model can flex with changing business priorities, including periods of growth, hiring freezes, or restructuring

2. Drive hiring excellence for critical roles and growth areas

Own end-to-end hiring outcomes for business-critical roles, especially in Sales, Product & Tech, and Enterprise-facing functions

Ensure consistent, structured, and high-quality interviewing practices across regions and functions

Partner with Employer Branding to improve top-of-funnel quality through targeted channels, messaging, and location strategy

3. Strengthen leadership partnership and hiring governance

Act as a strategic advisor to senior leaders on workforce planning, hiring prioritization, and talent trade-offs

Enforce clear governance on headcount, offers, exceptions, and location decisions

Ensure hiring plans are aligned with financial constraints, revenue priorities, and operating plans

4. Improve candidate, hiring manager, and recruiter experience

Deliver a hiring experience that is efficient, transparent, and aligned with Semrush values

Reduce friction in hiring processes while maintaining quality and compliance

Use data and feedback to continuously improve experience and outcomes

5. Lead and develop a high-performing TA team

Build a strong TA leadership bench with clear accountability and performance standards

Improve engagement, sustainability, and capability within the TA team

Foster a culture of ownership, continuous improvement, and collaboration

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business, Psychology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience

7+ years of progressive experience in Talent Acquisition, including leadership of global or multi-region TA teams

Experience operating in fast-scaling, complex, or publicly listed technology companies

Required Skills

Deep expertise in TA operating models, hiring governance, and workforce planning

Strong business acumen with the ability to translate strategy into hiring priorities

Proven experience hiring for Enterprise, Sales, and Product/Tech roles

Data-driven mindset with strong command of TA metrics and insights

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and challenge constructively

Nice-to-Have

Experience navigating hiring in constrained or margin-focused environments

Exposure to AI-enabled recruiting tools or TA automation

Experience integrating TA models post-M&A

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

