We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Director, Global Customer Support (Customer Success & Support Division).

Tasks in the role

The Senior Director of Global Customer Support is accountable for leading the end-to-end customer support organization, ensuring exceptional service delivery across all customer segments while driving operational efficiency, scalability, and customer satisfaction. This leader will manage support volume, team performance, and key operational metrics, partnering cross-functionally with Product, Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success to create a seamless customer experience and operational excellence.

Customer Support Leadership

Lead global support teams to deliver best-in-class service aligned with SLAs, time-to-resolution, and customer satisfaction metrics (CSAT, NPS).

Manage to volume, capacity, and forecasted demand across customer segments to ensure staffing and resourcing alignment.

Oversee escalation management processes, ensuring timely and effective resolution of complex customer issues.

Own policies for refunds, goodwill gestures, and service recovery, balancing customer outcomes with financial prudence.

Operational Excellence & Efficiency

Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance response times, productivity, and customer self-service adoption.

Lead automation, AI, and workflow optimization initiatives in partnership with IT and Systems teams.

Define and report on key operational metrics (volume trends, handle times, backlog, cost-to-serve) to identify performance opportunities.

Ensure governance, compliance, and consistent service delivery across all regions and teams.

Strategic & Financial Management

Develop annual and quarterly operating plans that align resources to business priorities and volume forecasts.

Partner with Finance to ensure expense discipline, accurate forecasting, and ROI on support investments.

Own and present monthly and quarterly business reviews (MBR/QBR), highlighting performance, insights, and strategic initiatives.

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Partner with Product to influence roadmap priorities based on customer insights and support trends.

Collaborate with Marketing and Sales to ensure consistent messaging, escalation handling, and retention strategies.

Work with Customer Success to close the loop on customer feedback and ensure seamless transitions across the customer lifecycle.

Build strong relationships with IT to deliver systems stability, data integrity, and scalable automation solutions.

Team Leadership & Development

Build and mentor a high-performing leadership team across regions and customer segments.

Foster a culture of accountability, transparency, and customer advocacy.

Ensure succession planning, talent development, and career progression for key support and operations roles.

Who we are looking for

Strategic Agility: Anticipates future trends, aligns support strategy to business growth, and scales efficiently.

Financial & Analytical Acumen: Strong command of P&L management, forecasting, and data-driven decision-making.

Operational Rigor: Expert in workforce planning, process optimization, and performance management.

Cross-Functional Influence: Builds trusted partnerships with Product, Sales, Marketing, and IT to drive aligned outcomes.

Customer Advocacy: Balances customer satisfaction with sustainable business practices.

Change Leadership: Effectively leads teams through transformation, automation, and process modernization.

Executive Communication: Skilled at distilling complex data into insights for executive stakeholders.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!