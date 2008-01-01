Programmatic & Display Lead (Paid Traffic Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

The Programmatic & Display Lead is a strategic and technical expert responsible for driving growth across our core paid media channels: Display, Video, and Retargeting. This role serves as the connection between individual channel execution and high-level business strategy.

As a senior individual contributor, you will move beyond tactical management to oversee large-scale initiatives that require a cross-channel perspective. You will be expected to bridge the gap between technical complexity and stakeholder communication, ensuring that our paid media engine is both innovative and analytically sound.

Strategic Oversight : Develop and execute a unified strategy across Display, Video, and Retargeting to ensure a cohesive approach

Implementation and Tracking : Hands-on experience with event tracking frameworks (Google Tag Manager) to define, implement, and audit event taxonomies that monitor user behavior and platform performance.

Project Leadership : Own high-impact, technical projects such as the implementation of automated bidding frameworks and advanced audience segmentation

Testing and Optimization : Design and manage the team-wide A/B testing calendar and roadmap, ensuring rigorous experimentation protocols and the scalable application of learnings

Analytical Reporting : Work with the team to create Monthly Business Reviews (MBRs) and advanced performance dashboards, translating complex data sets into actionable insights for leadership

Cross-Functional Collaboration : Act as a central consultant for Channel Managers, fostering a collaborative environment to align individual channel goals with broader business objectives

Stakeholder Management : Confidently navigate interactions with senior leadership and external partners to secure buy-in for major initiatives and resource allocation

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5+ years of hands-on experience in global display marketing, including campaign management, optimization, and strategy. US-based markets is a plus

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive results

Deep, hands-on expertise in display and video platforms and ecosystems, with the ability to troubleshoot and innovate within technical stacks

Experience with data collection and tagging, specifically defining and auditing event-based tracking taxonomies to ensure data integrity across the marketing funnel

Advanced visualization skills, with a history of using tools like Looker or Tableau to translate performance modeling and attribution analysis into business-critical reporting

Proven ability to merge disparate channel data into a single framework to optimize the total media mix

A data-first mindset with experience in performance modeling, attribution analysis, and business metric-driven reporting

Experience managing complex workstreams that involve multiple stakeholders and long-term delivery timelines

Implement and oversee MTA frameworks to accurately credit the interplay between Display, Video, and Retargeting, as they fit within the overall marketing touchpoint framework to ensure a more sophisticated understanding of incremental lift

Attention to detail, strong time management, and the ability to work effectively under deadlines

Not required, but a plus

Experience in SaaS business is appreciated

Experience with AI tools and automation processes.

Knowledge of Semrush products and tools

#LI-Remote

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!