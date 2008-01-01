Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Programmatic & Display Lead (Paid Traffic Team).

Tasks in the role

The Programmatic & Display Lead is a strategic and technical expert responsible for driving growth across our core paid media channels: Display, Video, and Retargeting. This role serves as the connection between individual channel execution and high-level business strategy.

As a senior individual contributor, you will move beyond tactical management to oversee large-scale initiatives that require a cross-channel perspective. You will be expected to bridge the gap between technical complexity and stakeholder communication, ensuring that our paid media engine is both innovative and analytically sound.

Strategic Oversight: Develop and execute a unified strategy across Display, Video, and Retargeting to ensure a cohesive approach

Project Leadership: Own high-impact, technical projects such as the implementation of automated bidding frameworks, and advanced audience segmentation

Testing and Optimization: Design and manage the team-wide A/B testing calendar and roadmap, ensuring rigorous experimentation protocols and the scalable application of learnings

Analytical Reporting: Work with the team to create Monthly Business Reviews (MBRs) and advanced performance dashboards, translating complex data sets into actionable insights for leadership

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Act as a central consultant for Channel Managers, fostering a collaborative environment to align individual channel goals with broader business objectives

Stakeholder Management: Confidently navigate interactions with senior leadership and external partners to secure buy in for major initiatives and resource allocation

Who we are looking for

5+ years of hands-on experience in global display marketing, including campaign management, optimization, and strategy. US-based markets is a plus

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive results

Deep, hands-on expertise in display and video platforms and ecosystems, with the ability to troubleshoot and innovate within technical stacks

Proven ability to merge disparate channel data into a single framework to optimize the total media mix

A data-first mindset with experience in performance modeling, attribution analysis, and business metric-driven reporting

Experience managing complex workstreams that involve multiple stakeholders and long-term delivery timelines

Implement and oversee MTA frameworks to accurately credit the interplay between Display, Video, and Retargeting, as they fit within the overall marketing touchpoint framework to ensure a more sophisticated understanding of incremental lift

Attention to detail, strong time management, and the ability to work effectively under deadlines

Not required, but a plus

Experience in SaaS business is appreciated

Knowledge of SQL/BigQuery as part of data analysis as well as previous use of dashboard tools like Looker and Tableau.

Experience with AI tools and automation processes.

Knowledge of Semrush products and tools

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

