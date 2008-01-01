Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Regional Sales Director, Enterprise on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Hire and develop a team of Enterprise Account Executives.

Create situational playbooks and sales plays to expand business within an existing customer base.

Identify new market opportunities, customer segments, and sales channels to drive revenue.

Multi-thread prospecting across an organization to identify users, champions, and the economic buyer.

Build tight partnership with GTM Enablement team to uplevel critical AE skills/competencies.

Develop and execute comprehensive sales strategy for the enterprise segment, aligning it to business objectives.

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key enterprise customers.

Create a winning culture of high performance and an engaged team for Enterprise Sales by achieving below-average regrettable attrition and high AE attainment (100%+).

What we’re looking for

At least 10 years of relevant sales experience, with 5+ years of people management with a majority of time spent in the enterprise.

Proven track record of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding top-performing Account Executives.

Experience coaching and enabling with track record of developing top-tier sellers.

Advanced with building and executing a customer-expansion strategy.

Domain expertise specifically within SEO, digital marketing, martech (preferred, but not needed).

Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies.

Diversity evangelism and sponsorship.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!