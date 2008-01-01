Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Commercial Solutions Engineer on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Establish and maintain a deep understanding of the overall Semrush technology portfolio and the competitive landscape

Be a thought leader to the sales team and a technical lead on strategic client relationships across various industry verticals

Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and other senior-level decision-makers.

Ability to provide authoritative guidance on technical concepts with strong skills in API, IT operations, security, and processes

Expertise in handling technical data questions from clients and prospects.

Help champion an environment for ongoing strategic customer success

Work closely with key client executive decision makers on product evaluations and proof of concepts to ensure the solutions/products meets client objectives

Actively assist other Sales teams in pre/post-sales engineering responsibilities

Perform high level Discovery with your clients

Conduct internal training, prepare & conduct demos, host webinars and events with clients, and interact with other Semrush Teams.

What we’re looking for

5+ years Technical Pre/post-Sales / Sales Engineering experience or equivalent experience

B.S. degree in an engineering or similar program from an accredited college / university preferred or equivalent experience

Someone who takes pride in being an industry expert.

Experience in SaaS or DaaS environments a must.

Strong communication skills and comfortable interacting with clients.

Experience with implementing software products or solutions to large and dynamic enterprise companies

Ability to work well in a highly dynamic / team environment that focuses on providing above industry standard customer service

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $141,400 to $171,100. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



