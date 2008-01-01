Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Channel Partner Success Manager (Strategic Customer Success Team).

Tasks in the role

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Strategic Customer Success Manager role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.



Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Account Management : Build and nurture strong relationships with agency teams and users, helping to enable them on Semrush Enterprise. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact. In this role you are responsible for ensuring our agency partners know how to use Semrush to deliver value for their clients.

Renewals & Retention: Drive high agency retention and renewal rates by ensuring our channel partners are fully enabled and see ongoing value from the product and their partnership with you. Work closely with your Channel AEs to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Lead efforts in contract renewals.

Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to create and link key workflows within their agency services to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance.

Performance Reporting : ensure Channel Partner can clearly see the performance of their client work within the platform, set them up for success, and validate that the reporting is delivering expected results.

Account Planning : work with your Channel AEs to build out plans across your Channel Partners to outline the opportunities for growth

Customer Advocacy : Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.

Create & Execute Success Plans : Develop detailed, customized success plans tailored to the customer’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the customer sees immediate impact

Demonstrate Thought Leadership : Whether it’s the latest Google algorithm update or helping a customer build a strategy for AI in Search, you partner with your clients to help them understand what is most relevant to their business as it relates to SEO

Collaborative Problem Solving: Partner with internal teams (Product, Sales, Support) to solve complex customer challenges. Performance Tracking & Reporting: Use data to provide actionable insights and track performance against KPIs. Present detailed reports and strategic recommendations to key customer stakeholders

Who we are looking for

Required Qualifications:

7+ years of experience in Customer Success, consulting, agency services, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including C-suite executives and marketing teams

Proven experience creating customized success plans, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Ability to manage a large book of business and prioritize high touch strategic customers while nurturing low touch smaller customers

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads

Ability to use customer data to provide insights and drive decision-making

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with BrightEdge, Conductor, SimilarWeb, or other enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms

Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives for large enterprise customers

You thrive in an environment where you have the chance to build more than just “maintain.” You have the entrepreneurial spirit even in a larger company!

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!