Demand Generation Events Manager (Global Events Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Demand Generation Events Manager (Global Events Team).
Tasks in the role
Strategic Planning & Portfolio
- Develop a global demand generation event strategy and annual calendar aligned with sales priorities and pipeline goals.
- Research and recommend high-ROI third-party events and sponsorships based on target audience analysis.
- Define event objectives, success metrics, and ROI projections for leadership approval.
Pipeline & Lead Generation
- Drive MQL generation and pipeline growth through integrated event programs and post-event nurture strategies.
- Collaborate with GTM and RevOps teams to define lead qualification, meeting booking programs, and pre-event traffic campaigns.
Creative & Program Development
- Design engaging brand experiences, booth activations, and high-touch VIP initiatives (e.g., executive dinners).
- Partner with Brand and Product Marketing to ensure consistent messaging and high-impact thought leadership presence.
Event Production & Execution
- Manage end-to-end production, including vendor relations, booth design, logistics, and on-site execution.
- Oversee all operational details: AV, staffing, shipping, inventory, and technical requirements.
Sales Collaboration & Enablement
- Partner with Enterprise Sales and SDR teams to align event activities with territory priorities and target accounts.
- Develop sales enablement materials, including briefings, engagement strategies, and meeting workflows.
Measurement & Budget Management
- Design reporting frameworks to track event ROI, attribution, and overall program performance.
- Manage the global event budget, including contract negotiations, invoice processing, and cost optimization.
- Conduct post-event analyses to refine future strategy and improve conversion results.
Who we are looking for
- 3-5 years in demand generation, field marketing, or event marketing within B2B SaaS or technology
- Demonstrated success executing event programs that contributed to pipeline growth
- Experience with enterprise-focused demand generation or account-based marketing
- Track record in managing multi-event programs with measurable outcomes
- Collaboration experience with enterprise sales teams and understanding of B2B sales cycles
- Balance of strategic thinking and hands-on execution capabilities
- Willingness to travel 40–50% for event production and site visits
Technical Skills & Tools
- Marketing automation platforms (HubSpot, Marketo, Pardot)
- Strong CRM knowledge (Salesforce required) - campaign management and reporting
- Event management platforms (Splash, Bizzabo, Cvent, or similar)
- Project management tools (Asana, Monday.com, Wrike)
- Data analysis, dashboard creation, and ROI modeling
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!