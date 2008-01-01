Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Demand Generation Events Manager (Global Events Team).

Tasks in the role

Strategic Planning & Portfolio

Develop a global demand generation event strategy and annual calendar aligned with sales priorities and pipeline goals.

Research and recommend high-ROI third-party events and sponsorships based on target audience analysis.

Define event objectives, success metrics, and ROI projections for leadership approval.

Pipeline & Lead Generation

Drive MQL generation and pipeline growth through integrated event programs and post-event nurture strategies.

Collaborate with GTM and RevOps teams to define lead qualification, meeting booking programs, and pre-event traffic campaigns.

Creative & Program Development

Design engaging brand experiences, booth activations, and high-touch VIP initiatives (e.g., executive dinners).

Partner with Brand and Product Marketing to ensure consistent messaging and high-impact thought leadership presence.

Event Production & Execution

Manage end-to-end production, including vendor relations, booth design, logistics, and on-site execution.

Oversee all operational details: AV, staffing, shipping, inventory, and technical requirements.

Sales Collaboration & Enablement

Partner with Enterprise Sales and SDR teams to align event activities with territory priorities and target accounts.

Develop sales enablement materials, including briefings, engagement strategies, and meeting workflows.

Measurement & Budget Management

Design reporting frameworks to track event ROI, attribution, and overall program performance.

Manage the global event budget, including contract negotiations, invoice processing, and cost optimization.

Conduct post-event analyses to refine future strategy and improve conversion results.

Who we are looking for

3-5 years in demand generation, field marketing, or event marketing within B2B SaaS or technology

Demonstrated success executing event programs that contributed to pipeline growth

Experience with enterprise-focused demand generation or account-based marketing

Track record in managing multi-event programs with measurable outcomes

Collaboration experience with enterprise sales teams and understanding of B2B sales cycles

Balance of strategic thinking and hands-on execution capabilities

Willingness to travel 40–50% for event production and site visits



Technical Skills & Tools

Marketing automation platforms (HubSpot, Marketo, Pardot)

Strong CRM knowledge (Salesforce required) - campaign management and reporting

Event management platforms (Splash, Bizzabo, Cvent, or similar)

Project management tools (Asana, Monday.com, Wrike)

Data analysis, dashboard creation, and ROI modeling

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!