Paid Search Specialist (Paid Traffic Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Paid Search Specialist (Paid Traffic Team).
Tasks in the role
- Plan, manage, and optimize Paid Search marketing campaigns to scale revenue while hitting ROAS and payback targets
- Create, implement, and refine Paid Search strategies across Google and Bing, ensuring campaigns meet performance goals
- Manage seven-figure campaign budgets and pacing to ensure the team reaches performance targets
- Measure and report on campaign performance, providing actionable insights to the team
- Automate Paid Search workflows at scale by leveraging AI tools
- Run ongoing tests for landing pages, creatives, and bidding strategies
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including the Paid Traffic, Content, and Analytics teams, to maintain a constant feedback loop and enhance campaign performance
- Adapt strategies based on market trends, ensuring agility in response to changing business needs and competitive landscapes
- Stay up to date on industry trends, Paid Search updates, and user behavior to help drive new strategies for the channel
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years of hands-on experience managing Paid Search campaigns
- Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive results
- Good understanding of incrementality, attribution, and CRO
- Strong proficiency in Paid Search; experience in SaaS/PLG is a plus
- Deep understanding of campaign optimization to maximize conversion rates while achieving ROAS and payback goals
- Strong analytical skills, with experience using Tableau, Looker, GA4, or similar analytics platforms
- Data-driven mindset, with experience running analyses to uncover actionable insights and monitor performance against core KPIs
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, with experience presenting to stakeholders
- Attention to detail, strong time management skills, and the ability to work effectively under deadlines
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working with SQL & BI tools to gather insights
- Knowledge of Semrush products and tools
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!