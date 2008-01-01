Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Paid Search Specialist (Paid Traffic Team).

Tasks in the role

Plan, manage, and optimize Paid Search marketing campaigns to scale revenue while hitting ROAS and payback targets

Create, implement, and refine Paid Search strategies across Google and Bing, ensuring campaigns meet performance goals

Manage seven-figure campaign budgets and pacing to ensure the team reaches performance targets

Measure and report on campaign performance, providing actionable insights to the team

Automate Paid Search workflows at scale by leveraging AI tools

Run ongoing tests for landing pages, creatives, and bidding strategies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including the Paid Traffic, Content, and Analytics teams, to maintain a constant feedback loop and enhance campaign performance

Adapt strategies based on market trends, ensuring agility in response to changing business needs and competitive landscapes

Stay up to date on industry trends, Paid Search updates, and user behavior to help drive new strategies for the channel

Who we are looking for

3+ years of hands-on experience managing Paid Search campaigns

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive results

Good understanding of incrementality, attribution, and CRO

Strong proficiency in Paid Search; experience in SaaS/PLG is a plus

Deep understanding of campaign optimization to maximize conversion rates while achieving ROAS and payback goals

Strong analytical skills, with experience using Tableau, Looker, GA4, or similar analytics platforms

Data-driven mindset, with experience running analyses to uncover actionable insights and monitor performance against core KPIs

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, with experience presenting to stakeholders

Attention to detail, strong time management skills, and the ability to work effectively under deadlines

Not required, but a plus

Experience working with SQL & BI tools to gather insights

Knowledge of Semrush products and tools

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!