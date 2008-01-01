Head of Customer Success and Support Operations (Customer Success and Support Division)

Hi there!

Develop and implement strategies to improve customer support efficiency, quality, and overall customer experience.

Capacity Plans/Workforce Management for CSS: Develop, manage, and optimize capacity plans to ensure optimal staffing models that are efficient, lean and aligned with our Customer SLAs

Variable Comp Plans Management: Develop and manage all our variable compensation plans in partnership with Sales and legal teams. Determine a governance model and a clear yearly cadence to review variable compensation plans, maps proposals for improvements and oversees their implementation

Process Optimization Champion: Develop a deep understanding of our working model, its metrics and signs of health, and develop solutions to optimize of internal resources through process optimization. Foster this mindset across multiple teams, and provide best practices.

Reporting Management: In collaboration with Data teams and leaders from CSS, develop a deep understanding of yearly reporting milestones, such as QBRs, annual reviews, and support with the preparation and coordination of all deliverables for such instances (elaborate templates for leaders to fill, project manage the creation of these reports, organize prep calls, etc.)

Tool and technology Management: Become the main point of contact for all toll alignments. Manage, implement and maintain customer success platforms and tools while ensuring their enablement, access, and process optimization.

Data and insights: In collaboration with Data teams, partner in the collect, analyze, and report on key data such as customer health, adoption, churn, and renewal to provide actionable insights.

Customer Success and Support Program Management: Work on the elaboration of ad-hoc CSS group level programs, in close partnership with CCO.

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Marketing, Business Administration, Communications or related field

At least 8+ years of overall Experience in Customer Success and Support related functions, in which at least 3+ years are related to operation, process improvement, program management of Customer Success / Retention areas.

At least 5 years on leadership role or strategic-level positions

Expert technical proficiency of Customer Success Management systems and other relevant software for Support and CRM tools such as ticketing systems, Tool Management practices, workforce management, and chatbots.

Expert level Analytical skills for revenue generating functions, including but not limitated to Customer Success and Support: Strong ability to analyze data, derive actionable insights, and use them to inform and adjust strategy.

Proven ability to lead teams, passion to collaborate with other departments, and communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Operational Excellence Mindset: Passion to scale customer success efforts and ensure their max efficiency while advocating for a continuous process improvement mindset

Strategic thinking: The ability to develop long-term strategies while focusing on operational efficiency and scalability.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

