Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Frontend Developer (Ivory Team).

Tasks in the role

Develop shared components and widgets related to payment forms, and think through how these solutions will grow and scale.

Maintain and improve the user-facing subscription storefront, payments, billing information.

Solve non-trivial problems: dive into existing code, build systems, explore processes, and figure out how to make things better and more scalable in the future — there’s plenty of room to have fun and always someone to help.

Collaborate with other teams within the department: help integrate new components, explain new changes, listen to and understand others’ challenges.

Cover new functionality with unit tests and participate in designing E2E tests.

Design and relaunch some projects from scratch, such as internal admin panels and payment widgets.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience in commercial JS/TS development.

Understanding how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work.

Strong knowledge of JavaScript (ES6) and React.

Confident skills in layout development for modern browsers, responsive design, accessibility patterns.

Knowledge of W3C, WHATWG and TC39 standards.

Understanding of DDD principles.

Willingness to write unit and E2E tests.

Be familiar with modern AI tooling.

Not Required but a plus

Experience designing complex architectures and working with large data processing systems.

Strong background in refactoring and improving legacy systems.

Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, Nginx and Google Cloud Platform.

A proactive mindset, ownership mentality, and a good level of English.

A bit about the team

Payment Solution is one of the most critical products at Semrush, handling payments for all other products. With 500+ internal users and over ten million external users, reliability and quality are our top priorities.



The Ivory Team works on internal billing, creating monetization instruments, subscription management solutions, and strategic billing infrastructure improvements.



We are a cross-functional team of seven: a Tech Lead Manager, 3 Backend & 1 Frontend Developers, Product Designer, and QA Engineer. Now, we’re looking for a Frontend Developer who enjoys solving complex challenges and making independent decisions.



Tech stack

Frontend: React, TypeScript, JS, XState, CSS

Backend: Python, FastAPI, MySQL, PostgreSQL

Infrastructure: Docker, Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform

QA: Jest, pytest, Playwright

Why join us?

Work on a high-impact product used by millions of users.

End-to-end ownership and decision-making autonomy.

A supportive and collaborative environment where your ideas matter.

Opportunities to grow and work on challenging technical problems.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!