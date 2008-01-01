Senior Frontend Developer (Ivory Team)
Tasks in the role
Develop shared components and widgets related to payment forms, and think through how these solutions will grow and scale.
Maintain and improve the user-facing subscription storefront, payments, billing information.
Solve non-trivial problems: dive into existing code, build systems, explore processes, and figure out how to make things better and more scalable in the future — there’s plenty of room to have fun and always someone to help.
Collaborate with other teams within the department: help integrate new components, explain new changes, listen to and understand others’ challenges.
Cover new functionality with unit tests and participate in designing E2E tests.
Design and relaunch some projects from scratch, such as internal admin panels and payment widgets.
Who we are looking for
3+ years of experience in commercial JS/TS development.
Understanding how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work.
Strong knowledge of JavaScript (ES6) and React.
Confident skills in layout development for modern browsers, responsive design, accessibility patterns.
Knowledge of W3C, WHATWG and TC39 standards.
Understanding of DDD principles.
Willingness to write unit and E2E tests.
Be familiar with modern AI tooling.
Not Required but a plus
Experience designing complex architectures and working with large data processing systems.
Strong background in refactoring and improving legacy systems.
Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, Nginx and Google Cloud Platform.
A proactive mindset, ownership mentality, and a good level of English.
A bit about the team
Payment Solution is one of the most critical products at Semrush, handling payments for all other products. With 500+ internal users and over ten million external users, reliability and quality are our top priorities.
The Ivory Team works on internal billing, creating monetization instruments, subscription management solutions, and strategic billing infrastructure improvements.
We are a cross-functional team of seven: a Tech Lead Manager, 3 Backend & 1 Frontend Developers, Product Designer, and QA Engineer. Now, we’re looking for a Frontend Developer who enjoys solving complex challenges and making independent decisions.
Tech stack
Frontend: React, TypeScript, JS, XState, CSS
Backend: Python, FastAPI, MySQL, PostgreSQL
Infrastructure: Docker, Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform
QA: Jest, pytest, Playwright
Why join us?
Work on a high-impact product used by millions of users.
End-to-end ownership and decision-making autonomy.
A supportive and collaborative environment where your ideas matter.
Opportunities to grow and work on challenging technical problems.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams have some playful names—like the Geese Team or Sugar Team. Some teams opt for rather unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Manager is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer. However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer.
The P&D team has bases in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Vietnam!
Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.