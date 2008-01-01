Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Commercial Account Executive, LATAM on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Successfully build relationships with customers, discussing business strategies and areas of difficulty and educating them on specific products and services that would provide value and support their goals. Focus on the expansion of our current client base.

Increase new sales potential by performing outbound sales activities including phone calls, emails, and campaigns, and scheduling and facilitating demonstrations.

Drive bottom line by qualifying inbound inquiries and appropriately advancing them through the sales process for an increased conversion opportunity.

Maintain strong rapport with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth. Connect daily to provide product support, answer questions, and provide resources to ensure success and achieve goals.

Meet or exceed key sales activity metrics and revenue quota in areas such as calls, emails, qualified opportunities, and secured demonstrations to support sales volume and facilitate client acquisition and retention.

Collaborate with the Sales Team to strategically identify new ways to improve and optimize sales activity, outbound lead sourcing techniques and identify the benefits of our services for our customers.

Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush solutions.

Communicate with Sales, Customer Success, Marketing, and the Management Teams to provide feedback, share and offer ideas on best practices, successes, and solutions.

Ensure data accuracy of customer information maintained in the CRM system to improve reporting and analytics.

What we’re looking for

Fluent in Spanish and English

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in a related field.

Three or more years of experience in sales

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing.

Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment.

Knowledge of the internet and social media.

Knowledge of Excel/Word/Google Docs/Gmail/Salesforce or CRM.

Presentation skills within a virtual environment.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a high degree of independent thinking and self-responsibility.

You are self-motivated, outgoing, and able to meet monthly deadlines and achieve results.

You have strong enthusiasm and positivity along with a commitment to creating excellent experiences.

You have a growth mindset with the willingness to learn and develop professionally.

You have the ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $160,000 to $193,500. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $80,000 and $96,800, based on target performance.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



