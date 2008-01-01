Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Enterprise Business Development Representative, French Speaker on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Drive outbound prospecting at scale — make high-volume, high-quality cold calls every day to target influencers and senior decision makers.

Build pipeline by consistently setting qualified meetings for Enterprise Account Executives.

Research and develop accounts (new and existing) by creating tailored cold outreach and executing strategic email/LinkedIn sequences.

Analyze prospect businesses to understand needs, align them with Semrush’s value, and create urgency for engagement.

Collaborate cross-functionally with Enterprise Sales, Marketing, and RevOps to ensure quality handoffs, messaging alignment, and strong conversion.

Experiment and share — thrive in a fast-paced environment, try new outbound tactics, and share what works to elevate team success.

Champion One Semrush by following global outbound playbooks while contributing your own best practices to scale worldwide.

What we’re looking for

1–2 years of outbound prospecting experience in B2B and/or SaaS preferred (not required).

Proven resilience and energy for cold calling, outbound campaigns, and breaking into net-new enterprise accounts.

Coachability and growth mindset — eager to learn, apply feedback, and improve daily.

Strong time management and prioritization skills with a sense of urgency.

Thrives in an environment of rapid change, extreme ownership, and high expectations.

Resourceful and results-driven, operating with persistence and creativity to get to decision makers.



Behaviors That Drive Success

Growth mindset

Emotional intelligence

Perseverance and grit

Self-motivation and accountability

Positive, team-oriented attitude



Hard Skills

Effective verbal communication for cold calling and executive outreach

Active listening and questioning that uncover real business challenges

Coachability and adaptability in applying outbound technique

Time management and consistency in hitting activity targets

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!