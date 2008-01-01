Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Enterprise Solution Engineer on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Strategic Transformation: Articulate the strategic shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven visibility (GEO/AIO) to C-Level executives (CMO, VP of Digital).

Technical Validation: Take ownership of technical solution validation, including deep-dive discovery, proof of concepts (POCs), and objection handling.

Storytelling: Map complex technical problems to business solutions, telling a compelling story that lands with executive buyers.

Co-Pilot Selling: Rapidly ramp to co-prime opportunities with Account Executives, acting as a "force multiplier" in the sales cycle.

Ecosystem Integration: Demonstrate how Semrush data integrates into broader Digital Experience stacks (e.g., Adobe, Salesforce, Enterprise CMS).

Competitive Displacement: Aggressively position Semrush against legacy SEO platforms (e.g., BrightEdge, Conductor) and data products (e.g., SimilarWeb) using superior UI and automation capabilities.

Feedback Loop: Collaborate with Product teams to translate enterprise client feedback into product enhancements, specifically regarding API and data integration.

What we’re looking for

Experience: 7+ years of experience in Technical Pre-Sales, Post-Sales, or Solutions Engineering within a SaaS company, proven ability to assist on and close 6 and 7 figure deals.

Domain Expertise (Must Have): Deep familiarity with the MarTech/SEO ecosystem. Experience using, consulting, and/or selling tools like Semrush, Ahrefs, Conductor, BrightEdge, or SimilarWeb is required.

Agency/Practitioner Background: Previous experience working in a digital agency or running high-volume SEO/Digital campaigns is a massive "Green Flag".

Commercial Maturity: Proficiency in formal sales frameworks (MEDDPICC, Challenger, Sandler). Ability to disqualify bad technical fits to protect sales resources.

Fast Start/Ramp: Ability to quickly master new technology and "shadow box" demos within weeks. We need someone who can hit the ground running.

Technical Depth: Understanding of HTML/CSS, APIs, and Enterprise CMS structures (Adobe AEM, Contentful, etc.).

Soft Skills: Exceptional storytelling ability, emotional resilience, and the "drive & stamina" to push through complex, long enterprise sales cycles.

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $188,200 to $227,700. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $56,460 and $68,310, based on target performance.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!