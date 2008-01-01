Customer Operations Specialist (Customer Success Operations Team)
Tasks in the role
As a CS Ops Specialist, you will support and evolve Customer Support and Customer Success operations by performing process analysis, creating and maintaining workflows, and reviewing the operational logic behind teams’ day-to-day work.
Your role focuses on keeping existing processes reliable while continuously improving and scaling them through automation and thoughtful process design.
You will act as an operational problem solver and a process change contributor: resolving issues in existing setups, identifying systemic gaps, and proposing sustainable improvements rather than relying on manual workarounds.
The role combines process support, automation, reporting, and cross-functional coordination, with a strong focus on long-term operational efficiency
Responsibilities
- Validate recurring operational problems, analyze their root causes, and propose systemic improvements
- Support and maintain Support workflows by investigating routing, assignment, and setting-related issues and ensuring operational stability
- Design, improve, and document department processes in collaboration with stakeholders and IT teams
- Own small to mid-sized operational initiatives end-to-end, from requirements gathering to rollout and adoption
- Implement workflow automation to reduce manual effort and improve process reliability
- Prepare operational insights and targeted reporting to support leadership decisions
- Explore and apply AI-assisted workflows to improve overall operational efficiency
Who we are looking for
- 1+ years of experience in Support Ops, Customer Success Ops, or a similar operational role. Experience in SaaS companies is a plus
- Advanced CRM user, with hands-on experience working with Salesforce or similar platforms
- Experience working with AI-powered customer service tools (e.g. Intercom or similar)
- Project ownership or coordination experience
- Strategic and structured thinker
- Genuine interest in automation and AI, with hands-on experience experimenting with AI-assisted workflows or tools
- Comfortable balancing operational support with process improvement work
- Strong communication skills with the ability to clearly explain processes, decisions, and changes to cross-functional stakeholders
- Excellent problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail
