We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Operations Specialist (Customer Success Operations Team).

Tasks in the role

As a CS Ops Specialist, you will support and evolve Customer Support and Customer Success operations by performing process analysis, creating and maintaining workflows, and reviewing the operational logic behind teams’ day-to-day work.

Your role focuses on keeping existing processes reliable while continuously improving and scaling them through automation and thoughtful process design.

You will act as an operational problem solver and a process change contributor: resolving issues in existing setups, identifying systemic gaps, and proposing sustainable improvements rather than relying on manual workarounds.

The role combines process support, automation, reporting, and cross-functional coordination, with a strong focus on long-term operational efficiency



Responsibilities

Validate recurring operational problems, analyze their root causes, and propose systemic improvements

Support and maintain Support workflows by investigating routing, assignment, and setting-related issues and ensuring operational stability

Design, improve, and document department processes in collaboration with stakeholders and IT teams

Own small to mid-sized operational initiatives end-to-end, from requirements gathering to rollout and adoption

Implement workflow automation to reduce manual effort and improve process reliability

Prepare operational insights and targeted reporting to support leadership decisions

Explore and apply AI-assisted workflows to improve overall operational efficiency

Who we are looking for

1+ years of experience in Support Ops, Customer Success Ops, or a similar operational role. Experience in SaaS companies is a plus

Advanced CRM user, with hands-on experience working with Salesforce or similar platforms

Experience working with AI-powered customer service tools (e.g. Intercom or similar)

Project ownership or coordination experience

Strategic and structured thinker

Genuine interest in automation and AI, with hands-on experience experimenting with AI-assisted workflows or tools

Comfortable balancing operational support with process improvement work

Strong communication skills with the ability to clearly explain processes, decisions, and changes to cross-functional stakeholders

Excellent problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!