Senior Manager, Consulting Services (Consulting Services Team)

Customer SuccessUnited States - Austin

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Manager, Consulting Services (Consulting Services Team).

Tasks in the role

About Semrush Consulting Services

Semrush Consulting Services is a team of digital strategy consultants, technical experts, and engagement managers who partner with enterprise customers to accelerate platform adoption and unlock value across SEO, content, competitive intelligence, and digital marketing workflows.

We deliver high-impact onboarding, consulting, implementation, and enablement services across the customer lifecycle, helping some of the world's most sophisticated marketing teams build scalable digital growth systems.

Role Overview

The Senior Manager, Consulting Services is responsible for leading and scaling a high-performing services team that delivers impactful customer outcomes and contributes to Semrush’s growth in the Enterprise segment.

This role oversees service delivery excellence, team development, and operational rigor, while partnering closely with Sales, Account Management, Customer Success, and Product to grow services revenue and improve customer time-to-value.

Key Responsibilities

Practice Leadership: Own the delivery strategy, quality standards, and ongoing improvement of Semrush Consulting Services. Ensure all service offerings align with customer needs, enterprise priorities, and internal readiness.

Team Management: Lead, mentor, and develop a team of SEO Consultants, and Engagement Managers. Foster a culture of high performance and continuous learning, and support hiring, onboarding, and career growth.

Customer Success & Delivery Excellence: Ensure all services produce measurable customer outcomes and ROI. Oversee delivery methodologies and best practices, and serve as an executive sponsor for key engagements when needed.

Sales & Services Growth: Partner closely with Sales, Account Management, and Customer Success to build a strong Consulting Services pipeline. Support scoping, pricing, and packaging of services, and identify opportunities for new offerings based on customer needs.

Operational Management: Manage resource planning, team utilization, and delivery operations to ensure predictability and scale. Monitor performance metrics, delivery health, and service quality, driving improvements where needed.

Commercial & Financial Accountability: Contribute to forecasting, revenue planning, and financial performance targets. Ensure services support profitability through efficient delivery, optimized margins, and strong customer outcomes.

Stakeholder Engagement: Build strong partnerships with GTM, Product, and Marketing teams. Share insights and risks to influence customer strategy, product direction, and organizational alignment.


Innovation & Continuous Improvement: Continuously evolve service offerings, onboarding methodologies, and engagement frameworks. Identify opportunities to improve scalability, predictability, and overall customer experience.

Who we are looking for

  • 7–10+ years in professional services, consulting, customer success, or digital marketing strategy roles.

  • Experience managing a delivery team or leading complex service engagements in a high-growth or scaling environment

  • Strong understanding of enterprise customer needs and digital marketing workflows (SEO, content, competitive research, analytics).

  • Proven ability to drive operational rigor across delivery processes, capacity planning, and performance management.

  • Strong commercial acumen with experience supporting sales cycles, scoping services, and contributing to revenue growth.

  • Excellent communication, talent development, and stakeholder management skills.

Not required, but a plus

  • Experience with Semrush or similar SaaS/digital marketing platforms.

  • Background in onboarding, implementation, consulting, or practice management.

  • Familiarity with change management and enterprise transformation programs.

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $175,000to $190,000 USD. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.
Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
*International Locations*
Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

  • Life insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance 

  • Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

  • Health Saving Account 

  • Short-term and long-term Disability

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • 401(k) plan 

  • Paid parental leave

  • Relief Fund

  • Travel coverage

  • Corporate events

  • Teambuilding

  • Snacks, drinks at the office

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Senior Manager, Consulting Services (Consulting Services Team)

