Senior Manager, Consulting Services (Consulting Services Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Manager, Consulting Services (Consulting Services Team).
Tasks in the role
About Semrush Consulting Services
Semrush Consulting Services is a team of digital strategy consultants, technical experts, and engagement managers who partner with enterprise customers to accelerate platform adoption and unlock value across SEO, content, competitive intelligence, and digital marketing workflows.
We deliver high-impact onboarding, consulting, implementation, and enablement services across the customer lifecycle, helping some of the world's most sophisticated marketing teams build scalable digital growth systems.
Role Overview
The Senior Manager, Consulting Services is responsible for leading and scaling a high-performing services team that delivers impactful customer outcomes and contributes to Semrush’s growth in the Enterprise segment.
This role oversees service delivery excellence, team development, and operational rigor, while partnering closely with Sales, Account Management, Customer Success, and Product to grow services revenue and improve customer time-to-value.
Key Responsibilities
Practice Leadership: Own the delivery strategy, quality standards, and ongoing improvement of Semrush Consulting Services. Ensure all service offerings align with customer needs, enterprise priorities, and internal readiness.
Team Management: Lead, mentor, and develop a team of SEO Consultants, and Engagement Managers. Foster a culture of high performance and continuous learning, and support hiring, onboarding, and career growth.
Customer Success & Delivery Excellence: Ensure all services produce measurable customer outcomes and ROI. Oversee delivery methodologies and best practices, and serve as an executive sponsor for key engagements when needed.
Sales & Services Growth: Partner closely with Sales, Account Management, and Customer Success to build a strong Consulting Services pipeline. Support scoping, pricing, and packaging of services, and identify opportunities for new offerings based on customer needs.
Operational Management: Manage resource planning, team utilization, and delivery operations to ensure predictability and scale. Monitor performance metrics, delivery health, and service quality, driving improvements where needed.
Commercial & Financial Accountability: Contribute to forecasting, revenue planning, and financial performance targets. Ensure services support profitability through efficient delivery, optimized margins, and strong customer outcomes.
Stakeholder Engagement: Build strong partnerships with GTM, Product, and Marketing teams. Share insights and risks to influence customer strategy, product direction, and organizational alignment.
Innovation & Continuous Improvement: Continuously evolve service offerings, onboarding methodologies, and engagement frameworks. Identify opportunities to improve scalability, predictability, and overall customer experience.
Who we are looking for
7–10+ years in professional services, consulting, customer success, or digital marketing strategy roles.
Experience managing a delivery team or leading complex service engagements in a high-growth or scaling environment
Strong understanding of enterprise customer needs and digital marketing workflows (SEO, content, competitive research, analytics).
Proven ability to drive operational rigor across delivery processes, capacity planning, and performance management.
Strong commercial acumen with experience supporting sales cycles, scoping services, and contributing to revenue growth.
Excellent communication, talent development, and stakeholder management skills.
Not required, but a plus
Experience with Semrush or similar SaaS/digital marketing platforms.
Background in onboarding, implementation, consulting, or practice management.
Familiarity with change management and enterprise transformation programs.
The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $175,000to $190,000 USD. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.
Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
*International Locations*
Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!