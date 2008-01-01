Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Content Strategist (Academy Team).

Tasks in the role

We're looking for a Senior Content Strategist who thinks like a creative director, acts like a customer advocate, and builds like a product person. This role owns the entire content experience for Semrush onboarding and activation—from the moment someone signs up through their journey to becoming a power user.

You'll be responsible for designing and delivering educational experiences across every touchpoint: Academy courses, in-product onboarding flows, email campaigns, live training sessions, and video tutorials. But this isn't just about creating individual pieces of content. You'll architect comprehensive onboarding programs that meet customers where they are, understand what they need at each stage, and guide them toward success with Semrush.

This role requires someone who can move fast, think strategically, and execute creatively. You'll partner with Product, Marketing, Customer Success, and Design teams to ensure every customer interaction reinforces learning and drives activation. You're not just making courses—you're crafting the customer's first impression, their "aha" moments, and their path to mastery.

What You'll Do

Own the Customer Onboarding and Activation Content Strategy

You'll develop the strategic vision for how we educate and activate customers across their entire journey. This means deeply understanding our customer segments, mapping their learning needs at each stage, and designing content programs that accelerate time-to-value. You'll identify where customers get stuck, what motivates them to engage deeper, and how different content formats can support different learning styles and use cases. You're the architect of the onboarding experience.

Build, Launch, and Maintain Semrush Academy Courses and Lessons

You'll create comprehensive Academy courses that teach customers how to succeed with Semrush, from foundational concepts to advanced workflows. This includes developing learning objectives, scripting lessons, recording video content, creating assessments, and continuously updating courses as our product evolves. You'll ensure Academy content aligns with broader onboarding goals and serves as a cornerstone of customer activation.

Design In-Product Onboarding Flows and Multi-Channel Content

Working closely with Customer Success, Product and Design teams, you'll craft the content that guides customers through in-product onboarding experiences—tooltips, walkthroughs, empty states, and first-run experiences. You'll extend this thinking to email campaigns, lifecycle messaging, and other channels, ensuring consistent messaging and learning progression regardless of where customers encounter our content. Every word matters in these high-stakes moments.

Lead All In-Person and Live Training Initiatives

You'll run point for offline training programs, including bootcamps, workshops, webinars, and regional training events. This means developing training agendas, creating presentation materials, facilitating sessions, and ensuring live experiences reinforce self-serve learning. You're comfortable presenting to groups, thinking on your feet, and adapting content in real-time based on audience needs.

Think and Act Like a Creative Director

You'll bring creative vision to customer education, ensuring our content is not just informative but engaging, memorable, and brand-aligned. This means thinking about narrative arc, visual storytelling, content pacing, and emotional resonance. You'll push beyond standard educational formats to create experiences that customers actually want to engage with—content that inspires, not just instructs.

Partner Cross-Functionally to Scale Impact

You'll collaborate with Product teams to align onboarding content with feature releases, work with Marketing to ensure messaging consistency, partner with Customer Success to address common friction points, and coordinate with Design to create visually compelling educational experiences. You'll be the connective tissue between teams, ensuring everyone's aligned on how we educate and activate customers.

Move Fast and Iterate Based on Customer Needs

You'll work in a fast-paced environment where priorities shift as our product and customers evolve. You'll launch content quickly, gather feedback, analyze performance data, and iterate continuously. You're comfortable with ambiguity, can make decisions with incomplete information, and prioritize ruthlessly to focus on what drives the most customer impact.

Who we are looking for

Strong SEO and AI Search Expertise

You have deep, hands-on experience with SEO and understand how AI is transforming search. You're not just familiar with concepts—you've used these tools professionally and can speak credibly about strategies, workflows, and industry trends. You understand what customers need to know about AI-powered SEO and how to teach it effectively.

Semrush Platform Proficiency

You're an active Semrush user who understands the platform from a practitioner's perspective. You know which features matter most, where customers typically struggle, and how different tools work together. Your firsthand experience informs your content strategy and gives you credibility with customers.

Educational Content Creation Background

You've created courses, training programs, tutorials, or other educational content—ideally for software products. You understand instructional design principles, know how to structure learning experiences, and can create content that actually helps people learn (not just tells them information). You've thought about learning objectives, knowledge checks, and skill progression.

On-Camera Confidence and Video Creation Skills

You're comfortable recording video content and appearing on camera. You can explain concepts clearly while filming yourself, maintain energy and engagement through a lens, and create video tutorials that feel professional and approachable. You understand basic video production principles and can work efficiently with recording and editing tools.

Creative Direction and Strategic Thinking

You think beyond individual tactics to see the bigger picture. You can develop overarching content strategies, create cohesive multi-channel experiences, and ensure all content works together toward common goals. You have a creative eye for storytelling, design, and user experience, even if you're not the one designing or filming everything yourself.

Project Management and Execution Excellence

You can manage multiple complex projects simultaneously, keep stakeholders aligned, meet deadlines, and deliver quality work under pressure. You're organized, communicate proactively, and know how to balance perfectionism with pragmatism. You've likely managed content calendars, coordinated launches, or led cross-functional initiatives.

Customer Empathy and Insight

You deeply understand what customers need at different stages of their journey. You can think from their perspective, anticipate their questions, and design experiences that meet them where they are. You use data and feedback to inform your strategy but also trust your instincts about what will resonate.

Ability to Move Fast

You thrive in dynamic environments where priorities change and speed matters. You can produce quality work quickly, make decisions confidently, and aren't paralyzed by the desire for perfection. You understand that done is better than perfect and know when to iterate versus when to polish.

What Success Looks Like

Within your first year, you'll have transformed Semrush's onboarding experience with cohesive, cross-channel, engaging content that accelerates customer activation. You'll have launched new Academy courses that customers love, designed in-product flows that reduce time-to-value, and created a library of video tutorials that answer the questions customers ask most.

Most importantly, you'll see measurable improvement in activation metrics—more customers completing onboarding, engaging with key features, and finding success with Semrush. You'll have established yourself as the strategic leader for customer content, someone who not only executes brilliantly but also shapes the vision for how we educate and activate customers.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!