Senior Golang Developer (Nexus Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Nexus Team).
Tasks in the role
Software Architecture Design: Participate in the design of software architecture and the development of fault-tolerant distributed systems using Golang
Collaboration: Working closely with Product Owner (PO) and Technical Owner (TO) to refine project requirements and processes, expected to actively contribute insights and innovative ideas to enhance project outcomes
Coding and Technical Documentation: Write clean, efficient, and easily maintainable code, along with necessary technical documentation and unit tests to guarantee its functionality and reliability
Service Maintenance and Improvement: Focus on maintaining and improving services to ensure scalability and high-load performance
Support of API clients (internal development teams): Provide support to internal users by helping them understand and resolve their technical problems
Automation of Routine Tasks: Identify opportunities for automation within your workflow to increase efficiency and reduce manual effort
Who we are looking for
Commercial Golang development experience
Proficiency with both relational and NoSQL databases, with a good understanding of distributed database operation
Solid foundation on Linux
Practical experience with Kubernetes
Experience in developing user data management and/or authorization systems will be a plus
Upper-intermediate English with the ability to read/write technical documentation and participate in team meetings
Not required, but a plus
You have experience in solving problems with performance and memory usage problems in high-load projects, have skills in application profiling, optimizing, and tracing
You are familiar with Clean Architecture
Experience with PHP, as we are actively transitioning away from PHP legacy code
Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment
You share our cultural values
Making high-quality technical decisions
An enthusiasm for constant change and innovation. Taking initiative to make things better
Trust, preferring open and honest communication
A sense of ownership, investing only in work you believe in
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Nexus Team is responsible for authorization and user profiles, handling user data, and internal product limits. This team oversees all implementations for the items regarding data protection & privacy regulations and personal dashboard of Semrush users.
As the team responsible for the user data governance, it is focused on everything we do to ensure data is secure, private, accurate, available, and usable. It includes the actions people must take, the processes they must follow, and the technology that supports them throughout the user data life cycle.
You'll have the chance to meet the team during the interview process, but here's a quick overview:
Critical Service Provision: Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams.
New Architecture Development: We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end-users.
External Clients Focus: One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected.
In-House Support: For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data.
Continuous Improvement: We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness.
Open Feedback Culture: We actively share constructive feedback and are open to receiving it, believing in the power of transparent communication.
Commitment to Self-Development: Learning and growth are crucial to our team's culture. We support any initiative aimed at discovering new methods, processes, or frameworks.
Technologies we use
Go as a primary programming language.
Spanner, Redis, ClickHouse, MySQL, PubSub.
Kubernetes (Google Cloud), Docker, Terraform and Gitlab CI.
Prometheus, Grafana, Opsgenie.
Automated Testing: Java.
Front End: React, TypeScript.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Unlimited PTO
Flexible working hours
Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing
Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card
Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)
B2B contract is also an option
Employee Referral Program
Buddy Program
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams have some playful names—like the Geese Team or Sugar Team. Some teams opt for rather unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Manager is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer. However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer.
The P&D team has bases in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Vietnam!
Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.