Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for HR Business Partner (Sales HR Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

As the HR Business Partner for Sales, you aren't just "support"- you’re a co-pilot. You don't just follow policies; you build the engine. One day you’re a strategic architect, redesigning the team structure to scale; the next, you’re a coach, helping leaders turn "high potential" into "high performance."

You own the full cycle, from succession planning to engagement, and you bridge the gap between business needs and HR strategy. You don't just run processes; you initiate the ones that actually move the needle.

Partner with your assigned Unit or team leaders to develop and provide effective people management strategies.

Advise and represent the business to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments.

HRBP is responsible for the initiation and maintenance of effective processes such as organizational development, employee relations, talent management, performance management, employee engagement, and succession planning activities, and setting metrics of success for these processes.

Partnering with the recruitment team to ensure timely opening and closing of roles, with continuous support throughout the hiring process

Use data and analytics to help influence business decisions within your leadership teams and across your assigned Unit.

Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through effective investigation and objective business recommendations.

Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company.

Participates in the development and facilitation of employee and managerial-focused training programs.

Analyzes trends and metrics in partnership with the HR team to develop solutions, programs, and policies.

Identify and deploy impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently as it grows.

Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed.

Work closely with management and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention.

Work closely with mid to senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members.

Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree with 7+ years of business experience and 4+ years in HR across multiple disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management.

3+ years of experience in supporting Sales organizations is a must, SaaS industry experience is preferred

Experience working with multicultural teams (U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia) is a must

Results-oriented individual who operates with the business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience.

Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change.

Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed.

Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence.

Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated professional proficiency in English, both verbal and written

Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries

There may be no perfect candidates — but it could be you if:

You think globally and beyond existing processes.

You’re strategic, analytical, and forward-thinking.

You have project management and product development experience.

You take ownership and understand business.

You’re empathetic, emotionally intelligent, and mature under pressure.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

