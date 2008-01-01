Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Accountant (US Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

Prepare journal entries, reconcile and analyze general ledger accounts to ensure transactions are processed and reported in the company’s financial system in accordance with U.S. GAAP and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements.

Assist with process and system improvement activities including implementation of new systems and AI automation.

Perform flux analysis on the financials monthly to explain material movements in account balances.

Coordinate with the FP&A team to ensure all expenses are booked and/or allocated to the proper cost center.

Help document and maintain accounting procedures to strengthen internal controls.

Prepare quarterly and annual audit schedules and sox controls.

Participate in special projects, analysis and ad-hoc tasks as required by management.

Mentor and support junior team members.

Implement close process updates related to acquisition

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or a related field.

4+ years of progressive and relevant professional work experience.

Comprehensive technical knowledge of U.S. GAAP accounting and financial reporting requirements.

Highly refined written and verbal communication skills.

Professional experience within a Big Four public accounting firm is a strong plus.

Active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification is preferred.

Advanced analytical, problem-solving, and strategic-thinking abilities with a focus on forward-looking results.

Strong interpersonal skills and a proven ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment.

Exceptional time-management and organizational capabilities with experience meeting rigorous deadlines.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel, including the expert use of functions such as VLOOKUP and pivot tables.

Not required, but a plus

Experience with SOX 404 and internal control over financial reporting.

Prior experience working within multi-national companies.

Demonstrated professional commitment, initiative, accountability, and ownership of assignments.

Comfort working in a fast-paced environment and an ability to remain adept at handling change.

Proficiency in the accounting treatment of complex underlying transactions.

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $110,000 to $130,000 USD. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

