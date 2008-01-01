Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance Team).

Tasks in the role

Compliance Operations (PCI DSS / ISO 27001 / SOC 2)

Perform day-to-day operational support of PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 programs

Track and maintain compliance evidence, control status, and recurring activities

Coordinate internal control owners to collect, review, and validate evidence

Support audit readiness and ongoing compliance posture between audit cycles

Maintain and update policies, procedures, and compliance documentation

Monitor deadlines, follow up on open items, and ensure timely completion

Customer & Business Support

Respond to customer security questionnaires and due diligence requests

Communicate compliance posture, controls, and limitations to customers via email

Participate in customer calls or meetings to clarify security and compliance topics when needed

Coordinate with Sales and Customer Success on deal-related compliance questions

Provide timely status updates and communicate delays or risks to stakeholders

Request Management & Operations

Intake, prioritize, and track incoming compliance and security requests

Manage requests through defined workflows

Ensure end-to-end ownership of requests until closure

Escalate issues and risks when required

Process & Documentation Support

Execute and maintain existing compliance processes

Update and manage documentation, templates, and standard responses

Identify recurring issues and propose incremental process improvements

Maintain Knowledge Base content related to compliance and security

Cross-Functional Coordination

Work closely with Security, Legal, IT, Automation, Sales, and CS teams

Align compliance responses with approved policies and risk positions

Support consistent and accurate messaging across teams

Who we are looking for

2–5+ years of experience in compliance, security operations, or related field

Practical knowledge of at least one major compliance framework (PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2)

Experience supporting day-to-day compliance operations, including evidence collection, control tracking, and audit readiness

Ability to interpret control requirements and map them to internal systems and processes

Experience handling customer security questionnaires and due diligence requests

Experience maintaining and updating policies, procedures, and compliance documentation

Ability to clearly communicate compliance posture, controls, and limitations to both technical and non-technical audiences

Professional English proficiency (written and spoken)

Strong ownership and accountability; ability to work independently without constant supervision

Ability to manage multiple requests, prioritize effectively, and meet deadlines

Highly organized, detail-oriented, and reliable

Pragmatic and solution-oriented mindset

Comfortable working cross-functionally and balancing structured processes with ambiguity

High integrity and discretion when handling sensitive information

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!