Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance Team)

SecurityRemote: Spain

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance Team).

Tasks in the role

Compliance Operations (PCI DSS / ISO 27001 / SOC 2)

  • Perform day-to-day operational support of PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 programs

  • Track and maintain compliance evidence, control status, and recurring activities

  • Coordinate internal control owners to collect, review, and validate evidence

  • Support audit readiness and ongoing compliance posture between audit cycles

  • Maintain and update policies, procedures, and compliance documentation

  • Monitor deadlines, follow up on open items, and ensure timely completion  

Customer & Business Support

  • Respond to customer security questionnaires and due diligence requests

  • Communicate compliance posture, controls, and limitations to customers via email

  • Participate in customer calls or meetings to clarify security and compliance topics when needed

  • Coordinate with Sales and Customer Success on deal-related compliance questions

  • Provide timely status updates and communicate delays or risks to stakeholders

Request Management & Operations

  • Intake, prioritize, and track incoming compliance and security requests

  • Manage requests through defined workflows

  • Ensure end-to-end ownership of requests until closure

  • Escalate issues and risks when required

Process & Documentation Support

  • Execute and maintain existing compliance processes

  • Update and manage documentation, templates, and standard responses

  • Identify recurring issues and propose incremental process improvements

  • Maintain Knowledge Base content related to compliance and security

Cross-Functional Coordination

  • Work closely with Security, Legal, IT, Automation, Sales, and CS teams

  • Align compliance responses with approved policies and risk positions

  • Support consistent and accurate messaging across teams

Who we are looking for

  • 2–5+ years of experience in compliance, security operations, or related field

  • Practical knowledge of at least one major compliance framework (PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2)

  • Experience supporting day-to-day compliance operations, including evidence collection, control tracking, and audit readiness

  • Ability to interpret control requirements and map them to internal systems and processes

  • Experience handling customer security questionnaires and due diligence requests

  • Experience maintaining and updating policies, procedures, and compliance documentation

  • Ability to clearly communicate compliance posture, controls, and limitations to both technical and non-technical audiences

  • Professional English proficiency (written and spoken)

  • Strong ownership and accountability; ability to work independently without constant supervision

  • Ability to manage multiple requests, prioritize effectively, and meet deadlines

  • Highly organized, detail-oriented, and reliable

  • Pragmatic and solution-oriented mindset

  • Comfortable working cross-functionally and balancing structured processes with ambiguity

  • High integrity and discretion when handling sensitive information

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • Flexible working hours

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Flexi Benefit for your hobby

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

  • Corporate events

  • Teambuilding

  • Training, courses, conferences

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Maryna Shamina

Maryna Shamina

Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

Security

The Semrush Security team is responsible for information protection and risk management.

Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance Team)

They combine proactive defense with rapid response to protect our systems and data, and ensure swift, effective recovery when issues arise.

Within the team, there are several scopes of work: product and infrastructure resilience, compliance, enterprise security, general security operations, and support.

Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: each ready to provide support, no matter the query.

The team is based mainly in Europe, with colleagues acting as ambassadors in nearly all Semrush offices worldwide.

Apply for this job

