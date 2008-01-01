Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance Team)
Tasks in the role
Compliance Operations (PCI DSS / ISO 27001 / SOC 2)
Perform day-to-day operational support of PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 programs
Track and maintain compliance evidence, control status, and recurring activities
Coordinate internal control owners to collect, review, and validate evidence
Support audit readiness and ongoing compliance posture between audit cycles
Maintain and update policies, procedures, and compliance documentation
Monitor deadlines, follow up on open items, and ensure timely completion
Customer & Business Support
Respond to customer security questionnaires and due diligence requests
Communicate compliance posture, controls, and limitations to customers via email
Participate in customer calls or meetings to clarify security and compliance topics when needed
Coordinate with Sales and Customer Success on deal-related compliance questions
Provide timely status updates and communicate delays or risks to stakeholders
Request Management & Operations
Intake, prioritize, and track incoming compliance and security requests
Manage requests through defined workflows
Ensure end-to-end ownership of requests until closure
Escalate issues and risks when required
Process & Documentation Support
Execute and maintain existing compliance processes
Update and manage documentation, templates, and standard responses
Identify recurring issues and propose incremental process improvements
Maintain Knowledge Base content related to compliance and security
Cross-Functional Coordination
Work closely with Security, Legal, IT, Automation, Sales, and CS teams
Align compliance responses with approved policies and risk positions
Support consistent and accurate messaging across teams
Who we are looking for
2–5+ years of experience in compliance, security operations, or related field
Practical knowledge of at least one major compliance framework (PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2)
Experience supporting day-to-day compliance operations, including evidence collection, control tracking, and audit readiness
Ability to interpret control requirements and map them to internal systems and processes
Experience handling customer security questionnaires and due diligence requests
Experience maintaining and updating policies, procedures, and compliance documentation
Ability to clearly communicate compliance posture, controls, and limitations to both technical and non-technical audiences
Professional English proficiency (written and spoken)
Strong ownership and accountability; ability to work independently without constant supervision
Ability to manage multiple requests, prioritize effectively, and meet deadlines
Highly organized, detail-oriented, and reliable
Pragmatic and solution-oriented mindset
Comfortable working cross-functionally and balancing structured processes with ambiguity
High integrity and discretion when handling sensitive information
Security
The Semrush Security team is responsible for information protection and risk management.
They combine proactive defense with rapid response to protect our systems and data, and ensure swift, effective recovery when issues arise.
Within the team, there are several scopes of work: product and infrastructure resilience, compliance, enterprise security, general security operations, and support.
Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: each ready to provide support, no matter the query.
The team is based mainly in Europe, with colleagues acting as ambassadors in nearly all Semrush offices worldwide.