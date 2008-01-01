Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Data Engineer (Datos Engineering Team).

Tasks in the role

We are seeking a Data Engineer to join our team and contribute to the development of a scalable and reliable data platform. In this role, you will design and maintain data architecture and pipelines that enable the transformation of raw data into high-quality datasets for reporting, analytics, and business decision-making.

You will collaborate closely with the Data Engineering team, analysts, and key stakeholders to ensure that data is accessible, accurate, and well-governed across the organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Pipeline Development: Design, build, and maintain robust ELT/ETL pipelines. Contribute to the adoption of reproducible, version-controlled pipeline development practices.

Data Modeling & Transformation: Develop and optimize data warehouse models to support analytics use cases, ensuring performance, scalability, and usability.

Data Quality & Observability: Implement automated testing, monitoring, and data quality controls to identify and resolve issues proactively.

Performance Optimization: Improve storage efficiency and query performance to support scalability and effective cloud cost management (FinOps).

Collaboration & Stakeholder Partnership: Work with data analysts and business stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure timely and reliable data availability for reporting, analytics, and machine learning use cases.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).

Experience working with SQL and Python in a data engineering or analytics environment.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL/ELT processes.

Understanding of databases, data modeling, and schema design principles.

Ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Strong learning mindset and willingness to continuously develop technical and professional skills.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to connect technical solutions to business needs.

Not required but a plus

Experience with big data and data infrastructure tools such as Spark, Airflow, ClickHouse, and Trino.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS or GCP.

Understanding of machine learning concepts and/or exposure to MLOps practices.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!