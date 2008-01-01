Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

Support the month-end close process primarily for our Polish and Serbian entities, and other locations as required, ensuring all key deadlines are met

Execute journal entries, accruals, and sub-ledger maintenance

Prepare monthly closing journal entries (cash, accruals, payroll, adjustments)

Perform routine reconciliations and ensure timely and accurate monthly balance sheet reconciliations in compliance with SOX requirements

Maintain adequate supporting documentation and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner

Analyze general ledger accounts to ensure accuracy of financial transactions and investigate identified discrepancies

Support the review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports

Ensure the completeness and accuracy of payroll output files and reconcile payroll-related accounts quarterly

Support tax compliance activities, including documentation and data gathering

Assist with statutory compliance (VAT), ensuring local filings are completed within deadlines

Assist in the preparation of local and US internal and external audits, providing required documentation

Collaborate with operations, human resources, and finance teams to support business initiatives

Identify issues, suggest corrective actions, and participate in process standardization and automation efforts

Support project initiatives and other assigned tasks

Who we are looking for

Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

Minimum of 4 years of accounting experience, preferably in a multinational environment supporting multiple locations

Experience working with US GAAP accounting principles

Experience with large-scale ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP, NetSuite)

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

Strong English communication skills (written and verbal)

Strong attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, and ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!