Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team)

FinanceRemote: Poland

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team).

Tasks in the role

  • Support the month-end close process primarily for our Polish and Serbian entities, and other locations as required, ensuring all key deadlines are met

  • Execute journal entries, accruals, and sub-ledger maintenance

  • Prepare monthly closing journal entries (cash, accruals, payroll, adjustments)

  • Perform routine reconciliations and ensure timely and accurate monthly balance sheet reconciliations in compliance with SOX requirements

  • Maintain adequate supporting documentation and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner

  • Analyze general ledger accounts to ensure accuracy of financial transactions and investigate identified discrepancies

  • Support the review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports

  • Ensure the completeness and accuracy of payroll output files and reconcile payroll-related accounts quarterly

  • Support tax compliance activities, including documentation and data gathering

  • Assist with statutory compliance (VAT), ensuring local filings are completed within deadlines

  • Assist in the preparation of local and US internal and external audits, providing required documentation

  • Collaborate with operations, human resources, and finance teams to support business initiatives

  • Identify issues, suggest corrective actions, and participate in process standardization and automation efforts

  • Support project initiatives and other assigned tasks

Who we are looking for

  • Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

  • Minimum of 4 years of accounting experience, preferably in a multinational environment supporting multiple locations

  • Experience working with US GAAP accounting principles

  • Experience with large-scale ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP, NetSuite)

  • Advanced Microsoft Excel skills

  • Strong English communication skills (written and verbal)

  • Strong attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, and ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Flexible working hours 

  • Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

  • Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

  • Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

  • B2B contract is also an option

  • Employee Referral Program

  • Buddy Program

  • Corporate events

  • Teambuilding

  • Training, courses, conferences

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Maryna Shamina

Maryna Shamina

Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

Finance

The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.

This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.

The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.

Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!

Apply for this job

