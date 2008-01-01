Senior Integration Platform Engineer (Sales Team)
In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Tasks in the role
We are looking for a Senior Integration Platform Engineer to own and evolve the core integration and data backbone that underpins GTM Analytics, Enterprise-grade AI tooling, and Business-critical data flows across Semrush.
This is a global, high-trust engineering role with real ownership. You will design and operate secure, scalable cloud services and data integrations used across regions and teams, including regulated, SOX-relevant data flows (e.g. global compensation feeds). You will also play a key role in supporting post-acquisition integration work with Adobe.This role partners closely with Analytics, Go-To-Market Engineering, Security, and Finance - without owning GTM systems directly.
What you’ll do
Design, build, and operate production APIs and cloud services (REST and/or gRPC) on Google Cloud Platform
Own Cloud Deployed Solutions/Scripts (Cloud Run, Docker etc..) that power integration, provisioning, and internal enablement platforms
Build and maintain secure, event-driven integration patterns (Pub/Sub, async workflows)
Own business-critical data integrations, including global compensation and finance-adjacent feeds with SOX relevance
Design and enforce security and access boundaries (IAM, secrets, service-to-service auth, cloud ↔ on-prem connectivity)
Drive cost-efficient cloud execution, including batching, async processing, and pricing-aware architecture decisions
Build and operate enterprise-grade AI services, with clear cost, latency, and quality trade-offs
Design reliable data ingestion patterns that support analytics, executive reporting, and downstream consumers
Act as primary owner for integration infrastructure and enterprise AI tooling for the RevOps team
Act as secondary owner for analytics pipelines to ensure coverage and eliminate single points of failure
Lead operational ownership: monitoring, alerting, incident response, root-cause analysis, and audit readiness
How you’ll collaborate
Partner with Analytics Engineering and Analytics teams to ensure stable, well-governed data flows
Enable Go-To-Market Engineering teams through reliable APIs, integrations, and automation primitives (without owning GTM systems)
Work with Security, Finance, and Legal stakeholders on access control, auditability, and compliance-relevant systems
Support global teams across regions and time zones
What we’re looking for
Core engineering experience
Senior backend / platform engineer with strong systems thinking
Proven experience owning production, business-critical systems end-to-end
Strong Python, Go, or JavaScript engineering background
Hands-on experience building and operating production data warehouse tables (BigQuery or similar), with strong SQL and a focus on reliability, performance, and AI-ready data design
API design experience with attention to contracts, versioning, and backward compatibility
Experience with event-driven and asynchronous architectures
Data engineering fundamentals (required)
Strong grounding in data engineering principles, including:
schema evolution and data contracts
idempotent ingestion, replayability, and backfills
batching and late-arriving data
protecting downstream analytics and reporting consumers
Experience operating data pipelines that support executive, financial, or compensation reporting
Comfort working in environments with auditability, controls, and change discipline (SOX familiarity is a plus)
GCP & infrastructure
Hands-on experience with GCP (Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub)
Hands-on experience with Google Cloud Container tools (Cloud Run, GKE, Artifact Registry, Docker)
Experience with IAM, least-privilege access, and secrets management
Infrastructure-as-code (Terraform or equivalent)
Observability: logs, metrics, alerts, SLIs/SLOs
Experience with orchestration tools such as Apache Airflow is a plus.
AI-native engineering (must-have)
Native, daily use of AI coding tools such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, or equivalent
Experience applying AI tools to:
production code development and refactoring
debugging and incident analysis
architectural trade-off evaluation
Experience assessing LLM cost economics, including:
model selection trade-offs (latency, quality, cost)
batching and token-efficiency strategies
build vs buy decisions for AI-powered workflows
Proven judgment shipping LLM-powered functionality in production-safe, cost-aware systems
Business context & judgment (required)
Demonstrated ability to reason about business impact, not just technical correctness
Experience working with or adjacent to Sales, RevOps, or Finance teams, where data quality or availability affected revenue, incentives, or compensation
Comfort translating business requirements into robust, auditable technical systems
Strong judgment balancing speed, cost, risk, and correctness
What success looks like
Integration and analytics-enabling systems are stable, secure, and auditable
Enterprise AI tooling is production-ready and cost-controlled
Analytics and partner teams move faster without platform fragility
No single-point-of-failure dependencies exist
Adobe integration progresses without disruption to core analytics or business reporting
What this role is not
Not an owner of Go-To-Market systems
Not a pure analytics or SQL/dbt modeling role
Not a DevOps-only or infra-only position
This is a senior, high-ownership integration and platform role with global scope and clear business impact.
The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $128,126 to $189,626. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.
Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
*International Locations*
Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
Exceed sales goals
Maximize earning potential
Deliver meaningful results for our clients
To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
