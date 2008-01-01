Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Integration Platform Engineer (Sales Team) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

We are looking for a Senior Integration Platform Engineer to own and evolve the core integration and data backbone that underpins GTM Analytics, Enterprise-grade AI tooling, and Business-critical data flows across Semrush.

This is a global, high-trust engineering role with real ownership. You will design and operate secure, scalable cloud services and data integrations used across regions and teams, including regulated, SOX-relevant data flows (e.g. global compensation feeds). You will also play a key role in supporting post-acquisition integration work with Adobe.This role partners closely with Analytics, Go-To-Market Engineering, Security, and Finance - without owning GTM systems directly.

What you’ll do

Design, build, and operate production APIs and cloud services (REST and/or gRPC) on Google Cloud Platform

Own Cloud Deployed Solutions/Scripts (Cloud Run, Docker etc..) that power integration, provisioning, and internal enablement platforms

Build and maintain secure, event-driven integration patterns (Pub/Sub, async workflows)

Own business-critical data integrations , including global compensation and finance-adjacent feeds with SOX relevance

Design and enforce security and access boundaries (IAM, secrets, service-to-service auth, cloud ↔ on-prem connectivity)

Drive cost-efficient cloud execution , including batching, async processing, and pricing-aware architecture decisions

Build and operate enterprise-grade AI services , with clear cost, latency, and quality trade-offs

Design reliable data ingestion patterns that support analytics, executive reporting, and downstream consumers

Act as primary owner for integration infrastructure and enterprise AI tooling for the RevOps team

Act as secondary owner for analytics pipelines to ensure coverage and eliminate single points of failure

Lead operational ownership: monitoring, alerting, incident response, root-cause analysis, and audit readiness

How you’ll collaborate

Partner with Analytics Engineering and Analytics teams to ensure stable, well-governed data flows

Enable Go-To-Market Engineering teams through reliable APIs, integrations, and automation primitives (without owning GTM systems)

Work with Security, Finance, and Legal stakeholders on access control, auditability, and compliance-relevant systems

Support global teams across regions and time zones

What we’re looking for

Core engineering experience

Senior backend / platform engineer with strong systems thinking

Proven experience owning production, business-critical systems end-to-end

Strong Python, Go, or JavaScript engineering background

Hands-on experience building and operating production data warehouse tables (BigQuery or similar), with strong SQL and a focus on reliability, performance, and AI-ready data design

API design experience with attention to contracts, versioning, and backward compatibility

Experience with event-driven and asynchronous architectures



Data engineering fundamentals (required)

Strong grounding in data engineering principles, including: schema evolution and data contracts idempotent ingestion, replayability, and backfills batching and late-arriving data protecting downstream analytics and reporting consumers

Experience operating data pipelines that support executive, financial, or compensation reporting

Comfort working in environments with auditability, controls, and change discipline (SOX familiarity is a plus)



GCP & infrastructure

Hands-on experience with GCP (Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub)

Hands-on experience with Google Cloud Container tools (Cloud Run, GKE, Artifact Registry, Docker)

Experience with IAM, least-privilege access, and secrets management

Infrastructure-as-code (Terraform or equivalent)

Observability: logs, metrics, alerts, SLIs/SLOs

Experience with orchestration tools such as Apache Airflow is a plus.



AI-native engineering (must-have)

Native, daily use of AI coding tools such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, or equivalent

Experience applying AI tools to: production code development and refactoring debugging and incident analysis architectural trade-off evaluation



Experience assessing LLM cost economics, including: model selection trade-offs (latency, quality, cost) batching and token-efficiency strategies build vs buy decisions for AI-powered workflows Proven judgment shipping LLM-powered functionality in production-safe, cost-aware systems



Business context & judgment (required)

Demonstrated ability to reason about business impact, not just technical correctness

Experience working with or adjacent to Sales, RevOps, or Finance teams, where data quality or availability affected revenue, incentives, or compensation

Comfort translating business requirements into robust, auditable technical systems

Strong judgment balancing speed, cost, risk, and correctness

What success looks like

Integration and analytics-enabling systems are stable, secure, and auditable

Enterprise AI tooling is production-ready and cost-controlled

Analytics and partner teams move faster without platform fragility

No single-point-of-failure dependencies exist

Adobe integration progresses without disruption to core analytics or business reporting



What this role is not

Not an owner of Go-To-Market systems

Not a pure analytics or SQL/dbt modeling role

Not a DevOps-only or infra-only position



This is a senior, high-ownership integration and platform role with global scope and clear business impact.

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $128,126 to $189,626. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!