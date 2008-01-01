Senior Data Engineer (GKT Team)
Tasks in the role
Lead the Design and development of scalable data pipelines and infrastructure
Optimize the performance of data systems and troubleshoot complex data issues
Collaborate with data scientists to ensure data is structured and available for advanced analytics
Mentor and guide junior data engineers, providing technical leadership and support
Ensure data security, privacy, and compliance with organizational policies
Manage the integration of new data sources and ensure data quality.
Continuously evaluate and adopt new technologies to improve data engineering practices
Contribute to architecture decisions
Who we are looking for
High level of proficiency in Python, SQL
Good knowledge of Linux and Unix Shell scripting
Experience with GCP, or other cloud providers
Experience with Airflow or similar workflow orchestration tools
Experience with column and/or transactional databases
Understanding of distributed systems and scalable data architectures
Experience writing clean, maintainable, and well-tested code
Strong sense of delivery ownership, balancing speed of execution with adherence to established engineering standards, best practices, and quality requirements
Shipping solutions efficiently without compromising code quality, reliability, or maintainability, even under tight timelines
Actively driving alignment and collaboration across cross-functional teams
Not required, but a plus
Experience with ClickHouse
Pipeline testing experience in Airflow (DAG validation, unit/integration testing)
Expertise with containerisation and infrastructure-as-code (Docker, k8s, Terraform)
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Grafana, Prometheus, ELK)
Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines and automated deployment workflows
About the team
The GKT Team is creating an internal product: search query analytics. This is collecting, storing, and transmitting a huge amount of data for other teams across. Semrush. We handle roughly tens of billions of records every month. Working with us is a step towards development in BigData & DataMining.
