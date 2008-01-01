Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Engineer (GKT Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Lead the Design and development of scalable data pipelines and infrastructure

Optimize the performance of data systems and troubleshoot complex data issues

Collaborate with data scientists to ensure data is structured and available for advanced analytics

Mentor and guide junior data engineers, providing technical leadership and support

Ensure data security, privacy, and compliance with organizational policies

Manage the integration of new data sources and ensure data quality.

Continuously evaluate and adopt new technologies to improve data engineering practices

Contribute to architecture decisions

Who we are looking for

High level of proficiency in Python, SQL

Good knowledge of Linux and Unix Shell scripting

Experience with GCP, or other cloud providers

Experience with Airflow or similar workflow orchestration tools

Experience with column and/or transactional databases

Understanding of distributed systems and scalable data architectures

Experience writing clean, maintainable, and well-tested code

Strong sense of delivery ownership, balancing speed of execution with adherence to established engineering standards, best practices, and quality requirements

Shipping solutions efficiently without compromising code quality, reliability, or maintainability, even under tight timelines

Actively driving alignment and collaboration across cross-functional teams

Not required, but a plus

Experience with ClickHouse

Pipeline testing experience in Airflow (DAG validation, unit/integration testing)

Expertise with containerisation and infrastructure-as-code (Docker, k8s, Terraform)

Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Grafana, Prometheus, ELK)

Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines and automated deployment workflows

About the team

The GKT Team is creating an internal product: search query analytics. This is collecting, storing, and transmitting a huge amount of data for other teams across. Semrush. We handle roughly tens of billions of records every month. Working with us is a step towards development in BigData & DataMining.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!