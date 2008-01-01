Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Scientist (Honey Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Using internal datasets and Semrush products, create a dataset to test the criteria, select the criteria, and conduct experiments to assess their impact on Semrush tools

Evaluating the quality of the generated text: for various tasks, it is necessary to assess how well the generated text will meet the user's needs

Who we are looking for

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience as a DS / MLE

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, and linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and ML stack

Strong practical experience building LLM-based systems

Knowledge of SQL

Not required, but a plus

Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents

Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production

Experience with GitLab CI

Experience with GCP and Vertex AI

Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Reproducible research

About the team

We are a Data Science team primarily focused on LLM- and NLP-related tasks applied to Content Marketing and AI Search optimization. Our team includes one Data Science Manager and three Senior Data Scientists. We work closely with product and engineering teams to implement our solutions.

Our stack:

Language: Python

Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: ClickHouse, PostgreSQL

Tools: ClearML, Docker, LangFuse

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic

Examples of our projects:

Content Generation Quality Measurement – a system of metrics and algorithms designed to evaluate the quality of generated content, both in terms of linguistic quality and optimization for SEO and AI Search.

Brand Extraction – a model that extracts brand names and other relevant entities from LLM-generated responses.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!