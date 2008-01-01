Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Engineer (Pistachio Team).

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Implementation of the Data Science models delivery pipeline to Production in collaboration with Data Science

Integration and collection of data from different internal and external sources into a single Data Warehouse (ETL procedures)

Improving infrastructure for experimentation, storage of results, retraining of models, quality monitoring, and alerting

Automation of data collection and analysis processes

Making architectural decisions when developing a data storage and processing system

Monitoring of data sources

Interaction with analysts and programmers in the process of designing and implementing tasks

Who we are looking for

Over three years of experience with Clickhouse as Data Engineer

Experience in collecting, processing, and transforming data

Experience with ClickHouse

Experience working with large datasets

Python development experience

Experience with Airflow

Delivering results, balancing speed of execution with adherence to established engineering standards, best practices, and quality requirements

Ownership of tasks with minimal supervision and a strong sense of accountability

Actively fostering a collaborative team environment, thoughtfully review peer contributions, and provide clear, constructive feedback to elevate overall engineering quality

Not required, but a plus

Experience with any cloud, such as AWS, GCP, or Azure

Experience with Docker, K8S

Desire to monitor everything

About the team

Pistachio team works on all the data-related projects in Semrush Traffic & Market Toolkit. Pistachio Team (Engineering) is responsible for the delivery and availability of data: implementation of research results; full data processing cycle support.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!