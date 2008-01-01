Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Team Leader, Customer Success (APAC Markets).

Tasks in the role

Team Leadership & Regional Ownership

Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across APAC, driving performance against retention and growth targets

Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence

Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations

Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility, and regional account strategy

Strategic Enterprise Account Management (Player-Coach)

Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic enterprise customers

Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor

Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales

Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities

Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk

Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact

Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes

Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans

Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements

Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives

Who we are looking for

Required Qualifications:

7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech

2+ years of people management or team leadership experience

Proven track record managing enterprise-level customers with complex stakeholder structures

Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue

Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans

Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations

Fluent in Korean and English (written and verbal)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms

Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations

Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales

Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization

Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation

Experience working across multiple APAC markets

What Makes You Successful in This Role

You think strategically but execute operationally

You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching

You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy

You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments

You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!