Team Leader, Customer Success (APAC Markets)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Team Leader, Customer Success (APAC Markets).
Tasks in the role
Team Leadership & Regional Ownership
Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across APAC, driving performance against retention and growth targets
Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence
Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations
Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility, and regional account strategy
Strategic Enterprise Account Management (Player-Coach)
Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic enterprise customers
Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor
Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales
Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities
Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk
Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact
Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes
Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans
Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements
Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives
Who we are looking for
Required Qualifications:
Professional-level fluency in Korean and English
7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech
2+ years of people management or team leadership experience
Proven track record managing enterprise-level customers with complex stakeholder structures
Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue
Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans
Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms
Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations
Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales
Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization
Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation
Experience working across multiple APAC markets
What Makes You Successful in This Role
You think strategically but execute operationally
You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching
You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy
You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments
You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
