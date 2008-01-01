Semrush logo
Team Leader, Customer Success (APAC Markets)

Customer SuccessRemote: Seoul

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Team Leader, Customer Success (APAC Markets).

Tasks in the role

Team Leadership & Regional Ownership

  • Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across APAC, driving performance against retention and growth targets

  • Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence

  • Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations

  • Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility, and regional account strategy

Strategic Enterprise Account Management (Player-Coach)

  • Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic enterprise customers

  • Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor

  • Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales

  • Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities

  • Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk

Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact

  • Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes

  • Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans

  • Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements

  • Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives

Who we are looking for

Required Qualifications:

  • Professional-level fluency in Korean and English

  • 7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech

  • 2+ years of people management or team leadership experience

  • Proven track record managing enterprise-level customers with complex stakeholder structures

  • Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue

  • Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans

  • Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations

  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights

  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

  • Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms

  • Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations

  • Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales

  • Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization

  • Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation

  • Experience working across multiple APAC markets

What Makes You Successful in This Role

  • You think strategically but execute operationally

  • You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching

  • You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy

  • You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments

  • You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • Flexible working hours

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Flexi Benefit for your hobby

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

  • Corporate events

  • Teambuilding

  • Training, courses, conferences

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Loren Carrillo

Loren Carrillo

Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

Customer Success

At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.

Team Leader, Customer Success (APAC Markets)

The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:

Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!

Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.

All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!

Apply for this job

