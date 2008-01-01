Digital Strategy Consultant (Consulting Services Team)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

About Semrush Consulting Services

Semrush Consulting Services is a team of digital strategy consultants, technical experts, and engagement managers who partner with enterprise customers to accelerate platform adoption and unlock measurable value across GEO, content strategy, competitive intelligence, and broader digital marketing ecosystems.

We deliver high-impact onboarding, advisory, implementation, and enablement services across the customer lifecycle. Our team works alongside some of the world’s most sophisticated marketing organizations to design scalable operating models, optimize workflows, and build sustainable digital growth systems that drive long-term business impact.

Role Overview

The Digital Strategy Consultant serves as a trusted advisor to enterprise customers, partnering with them to design and execute transformational GEO strategies that drive measurable business outcomes.

This role leads structured discovery, develops multi-quarter strategic roadmaps, and guides customers in building scalable operating models that embed GEO into their broader digital marketing ecosystem. The Digital Strategy Consultant works cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Success, and Product to ensure strategic alignment, accelerate time-to-value, and support long-term customer growth within the Enterprise segment.

Strategic Advisory, Discovery & Roadmapping: Serve as a strategic advisor to enterprise customers by leading structured discovery engagements to assess GEO maturity, operating models, workflows, and organizational readiness. Conduct in-depth opportunity analysis and competitive benchmarking, synthesizing complex insights into executive-ready recommendations. Translate findings into phased, multi-quarter GEO roadmaps aligned to measurable business outcomes, clearly defining priorities, milestones, and success criteria.

Governance, Adoption & Operating Model Transformation: Design scalable GEO governance frameworks and operating models that enable long-term adoption and cross-functional alignment. Establish scalable standards for workflows, accountability, reporting, and cross-functional collaboration across Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Content teams. Guide customers through change initiatives, stakeholder alignment, and rollout sequencing while diagnosing inefficiencies and recommending process optimizations that increase operational efficiency and reduce friction.

Executive Facilitation & Program Leadership: Lead structured workshops, prioritization sessions, and executive briefings to define outcomes and align stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle, ensuring strategic alignment and long-term value realization.. Track performance against milestones and KPIs, proactively identify risks and implementation blockers, and recommend course corrections as business priorities evolve.

Lifecycle Strategy & Growth Alignment: Partner closely with Sales, Customer Success Managers, and Product teams to ensure strategic continuity throughout the customer lifecycle. Identify opportunities for expanded engagement and deeper alignment between customer goals and Semrush capabilities. Act as the voice of the customer by surfacing insights, risks, and product enhancement opportunities that support enterprise digital transformation.

Internal Strategy & Methodology Contribution: Contribute to the evolution of internal playbooks, consulting frameworks, and delivery methodologies that increase leverage and consistency across Strategic Services. Share patterns, insights, and best practices to continuously elevate enterprise strategy delivery.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in digital strategy, GEO consulting, change management, enterprise advisory, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech environments

Proven experience leading structured discovery engagements and translating insights into actionable, executive-level strategic roadmaps

Demonstrated ability to design scalable operating models, governance frameworks, and cross-functional workflows

Experience influencing senior stakeholders and driving strategic alignment at the Director and VP level.

Strong expertise in GEO strategy, competitive analysis, and performance measurement with the ability to clearly connect strategic initiatives to commercial outcomes.

Exceptional facilitation, stakeholder-management, and executive communication skills

Ability to identify risks early, manage ambiguity, and re-prioritize initiatives in dynamic enterprise environments

Experience working cross-functionally with Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Executive stakeholders

Comfortable managing multiple strategic engagements simultaneously while maintaining high-quality outcomes

Not required, but a plus

Experience with enterprise-level GEO and digital marketing platforms such as Semrush, BrightEdge, Conductor, Botify, SimilarWeb, or others

Familiarity with AI-driven search trends, content strategy frameworks, and advanced analytics integrations

Background in digital marketing consultancy or professional services environments

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $140,000 to $170,000 USD. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

