Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Scientist (Sugar Team).

Tasks in the role

Work on new directions and solutions for the market

Look for ways to improve existing algorithms

Introduce and experiment with new data sources

Collaborate with data engineers and product teams

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience as a DS / MLE

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and ML stack

Hands-on experience working with LLMs

Knowledge of SQL

Not required, but a plus

Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents

Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production

Experience with DVC; GitLab CI; GCP and Vertex AI

Experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow

Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Reproducible research

Demonstrating a strong sense of delivery ownership, balancing speed of execution with adherence to established engineering standards, best practices, and quality requirements

Shipping solutions efficiently without compromising code quality, reliability, or maintainability, even under tight timelines

Actively driving alignment and collaboration across cross-functional teams

About the team

We are a data science team responsible for supporting teams working in the SEO and AI SEO domains. We create internal services using machine learning, based on which other teams implement new features.

Our stack:

Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: ClickHouse

Language: Python

Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, Catboost, Pandas

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic

Examples of our projects:

Keyword Search Volumes - a metric that shows how many times people search a specific keyword in search engines

AI Topic Volume & Traffic - evaluating the popularity of topics in the AI search engine platforms

Keyword Search Intent - goals that users pursue when they make a request in a search engine

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!