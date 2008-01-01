Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Digital Art Director - Web Design (Creative Agency Team).

Tasks in the role

We’re looking for a highly experienced Digital Art Director to lead and evolve Semrush’s digital design ecosystem.

This role sits at the intersection of brand, performance marketing, and web experience. You’ll own the visual and UX quality of our corporate website and marketing landing ecosystem, while leading a multidisciplinary design team and ensuring exceptional standards across digital touch points.

You won’t just design pages.

You’ll build systems, scale creative excellence, and define how Semrush shows up digitally at a global level.

You’ll report within the Creative Agency and lead the Web Design team, working closely with Product Marketing, Brand, Motion, Development, and Performance teams.

What you’ll drive:

1. Digital Brand & Web Design Leadership

Own the development and evolution of Semrush’s digital brand expression across web, landing pages, and email

Ensure a consistent, high-quality visual language across all digital marketing touch points

Elevate UI/UX standards across brand, product marketing, and content-driven experiences

Translate large creative ideas into scalable digital executions

2. Marketing Web Design System Ownership

Build, scale, and maintain a flexible, high-performing Figma-based marketing design system (tokens, components, variables, responsive behaviors)

Establish governance processes to ensure consistency and scalability

Enable rapid campaign rollout while protecting design integrity

Continuously refine the system based on performance data and evolving brand needs

3. Corporate Website & Landing Page Ecosystem

Lead full-scale design support for the marketing side of the Semrush corporate website

Design and continuously improve a large-scale system of performance-driven landing pages

Ensure strong UX, accessibility (WCAG), and conversion-focused design decisions

Drive A/B testing, iteration cycles, and measurable improvements

4. Campaign & Experiential Digital Execution

Lead digital expression of major brand and product campaigns

Design bespoke, high-impact presentation landing pages and interactive web experiences

Partner closely with Brand and Motion teams to bring flagship creative concepts to life online

Ensure digital executions feel premium, modern, and conversion-aware

5. Team Leadership & Workflow Excellence

Lead, mentor, and develop a multidisciplinary team (web designers, email designers, developers)

Set creative standards and elevate craft quality across the team

Organize efficient workflows and clear design processes

Foster a culture of critique, experimentation, and continuous improvement

6. Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with frontend and backend teams to ensure smooth handoffs and feasibility alignment

Participate in technical discussions around performance, scalability, and CMS implementation

Collaborate with Motion, Brand Design, and Campaign teams for cohesive creative output

Partner with Marketing and Analytics teams to align creative with measurable business outcomes

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience as a Digital Art Director or Senior Digital Design Lead within a digital agency or SaaS/in-house brand

Proven experience managing and developing a web/digital design team

Strong portfolio demonstrating: Complex corporate website design and governance Performance-based marketing landing page systems High-impact campaign landing pages Scalable design systems

Deep expertise in: Figma-based design systems UI/UX principles for marketing-driven web products Conversion optimization and A/B testing Accessibility standards (WCAG) Cross-functional collaboration with development teams

Experience working with modern CMS platforms (Builder.io experience is a strong plus)

Strong understanding of typography, layout, photography, illustration, iconography, and digital storytelling

Awareness of modern digital design trends, animation, AI-driven creative workflows, and evolving visual culture

Leadership & Communication Strengths:

Confident communicator who can clearly articulate design decisions and influence stakeholders

Strong presentation skills, able to align teams around a shared creative vision

Proven experience mentoring designers and developers

Structured in process, but bold in creative thinking

Comfortable balancing craft excellence with business impact

Nice to Have:

Network of trusted freelance digital designers or developers

Understanding of production processes across 3D, animation, illustration, photography, and AI-generated visuals

About the Team

Brand Experience drives Semrush’s global brand equity and creative expression across audiences and channels. The Creative Agency sits at the heart of this mission — translating strategy into bold, scalable creative systems.

This role strengthens our digital craft, elevates performance-driven design, and ensures Semrush’s web presence reflects the ambition of the brand.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!