Digital Art Director - Web Design (Creative Agency Team)

MarketingCyprus

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Digital Art Director - Web Design (Creative Agency Team).

Tasks in the role

We’re looking for a highly experienced Digital Art Director to lead and evolve Semrush’s digital design ecosystem.

This role sits at the intersection of brand, performance marketing, and web experience. You’ll own the visual and UX quality of our corporate website and marketing landing ecosystem, while leading a multidisciplinary design team and ensuring exceptional standards across digital touch points.

You won’t just design pages.

You’ll build systems, scale creative excellence, and define how Semrush shows up digitally at a global level.

You’ll report within the Creative Agency and lead the Web Design team, working closely with Product Marketing, Brand, Motion, Development, and Performance teams.

What you’ll drive:

1. Digital Brand & Web Design Leadership

  • Own the development and evolution of Semrush’s digital brand expression across web, landing pages, and email

  • Ensure a consistent, high-quality visual language across all digital marketing touch points

  • Elevate UI/UX standards across brand, product marketing, and content-driven experiences

  • Translate large creative ideas into scalable digital executions

2. Marketing Web Design System Ownership

  • Build, scale, and maintain a flexible, high-performing Figma-based marketing design system (tokens, components, variables, responsive behaviors)

  • Establish governance processes to ensure consistency and scalability

  • Enable rapid campaign rollout while protecting design integrity

  • Continuously refine the system based on performance data and evolving brand needs

3. Corporate Website & Landing Page Ecosystem

  • Lead full-scale design support for the marketing side of the Semrush corporate website

  • Design and continuously improve a large-scale system of performance-driven landing pages

  • Ensure strong UX, accessibility (WCAG), and conversion-focused design decisions

  • Drive A/B testing, iteration cycles, and measurable improvements

4. Campaign & Experiential Digital Execution

  • Lead digital expression of major brand and product campaigns

  • Design bespoke, high-impact presentation landing pages and interactive web experiences

  • Partner closely with Brand and Motion teams to bring flagship creative concepts to life online

  • Ensure digital executions feel premium, modern, and conversion-aware

5. Team Leadership & Workflow Excellence

  • Lead, mentor, and develop a multidisciplinary team (web designers, email designers, developers)

  • Set creative standards and elevate craft quality across the team

  • Organize efficient workflows and clear design processes

  • Foster a culture of critique, experimentation, and continuous improvement

6. Cross-Functional Collaboration

  • Work closely with frontend and backend teams to ensure smooth handoffs and feasibility alignment

  • Participate in technical discussions around performance, scalability, and CMS implementation

  • Collaborate with Motion, Brand Design, and Campaign teams for cohesive creative output

  • Partner with Marketing and Analytics teams to align creative with measurable business outcomes

Who we are looking for

  • 5+ years of experience as a Digital Art Director or Senior Digital Design Lead within a digital agency or SaaS/in-house brand

  • Proven experience managing and developing a web/digital design team

  • Strong portfolio demonstrating:

    • Complex corporate website design and governance

    • Performance-based marketing landing page systems

    • High-impact campaign landing pages

    • Scalable design systems

  • Deep expertise in:

    • Figma-based design systems

    • UI/UX principles for marketing-driven web products

    • Conversion optimization and A/B testing

    • Accessibility standards (WCAG)

    • Cross-functional collaboration with development teams

  • Experience working with modern CMS platforms (Builder.io experience is a strong plus)

  • Strong understanding of typography, layout, photography, illustration, iconography, and digital storytelling

  • Awareness of modern digital design trends, animation, AI-driven creative workflows, and evolving visual culture

Leadership & Communication Strengths:

  • Confident communicator who can clearly articulate design decisions and influence stakeholders

  • Strong presentation skills, able to align teams around a shared creative vision

  • Proven experience mentoring designers and developers

  • Structured in process, but bold in creative thinking

  • Comfortable balancing craft excellence with business impact

Nice to Have:

  • Network of trusted freelance digital designers or developers

  • Understanding of production processes across 3D, animation, illustration, photography, and AI-generated visuals

About the Team
Brand Experience drives Semrush’s global brand equity and creative expression across audiences and channels. The Creative Agency sits at the heart of this mission — translating strategy into bold, scalable creative systems.

This role strengthens our digital craft, elevates performance-driven design, and ensures Semrush’s web presence reflects the ambition of the brand.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  • Flexible working hours

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Flexi Benefit for your hobby

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

  • Corporate events

  • Teambuilding

  • Training, courses, conferences

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Lauren Fahy

Talent Acquisition Partner

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

Marketing

The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.

Digital Art Director - Web Design (Creative Agency Team)

Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.

The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!

Apply for this job

