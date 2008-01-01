Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Product Sales Data Analytics Specialist on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Job Overview:

We are hiring a Data Analytics Specialist to support end-to-end analytics initiatives that turn

complex search, AI, clickstream, web, and advertising datasets into clear, actionable insights.

You will contribute to data pipelines, build analytical models, develop dashboards, and translate

findings into practical recommendations for internal teams and clients. You will work closely with

product, marketing, engineering, and client-facing teams to deliver high-quality analytics

outputs.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Engineering and Processing (ownership and outcomes)

Contribute to the design and maintenance of ETL/ELT pipelines using BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, and AWS S3

Apply data-modeling best practices and support performance optimization for large datasets

Assist in monitoring data quality, freshness, and pipeline reliability

Analytics, Modeling, and Productionization

Build client-facing and internal dashboards (Looker Studio, Looker, Tableau, or similar)

Ensure dashboards meet performance and data-freshness expectations

Produce clear, concise reports that translate analytics into actionable recommendations

Dashboarding, Visualization, and Reporting

Create client-facing and internal dashboards in Looker Studio, Looker, Tableau, or similar; design visual frameworks that surface the right decisions.

Ensure dashboards meet performance, accessibility, and data-freshness SLAs

Produce concise, story-driven research reports and executive summaries that translate analytics into prioritized recommendations.



Stakeholder Management and Leadership

Work with cross-functional teams to clarify requirements and deliver analytics aligned to business needs

Present findings to non-technical audiences in a structured, accessible way

Support senior analysts and data leads on larger initiatives and client engagements

What we’re looking for

Key Qualifications:

2–4+ years of experience in analytics, data science, or data engineering

Hands-on experience with Google BigQuery and Google Cloud Storage; familiarity with AWS S3

Strong SQL and Python skills

Experience building dashboards in Looker Studio, Looker, Tableau, or similar

Ability to translate analytical findings into clear narratives for non-technical stakeholders

Demonstrated experience delivering analytics that support business decisions

Preferred Skills:

Data modeling and transformation experience

Workflow orchestration tools (Airflow, Cloud Composer, or equivalent)

Experience with model deployment and monitoring

Familiarity with advertising, clickstream, or digital-behavior datasets

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!