Product Sales Data Analytics Specialist
In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Why Semrush?
We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!
Some highlights of our success include:
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue
118,000+ paying customers worldwide
1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.
If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
Job Overview:
We are hiring a Data Analytics Specialist to support end-to-end analytics initiatives that turn
complex search, AI, clickstream, web, and advertising datasets into clear, actionable insights.
You will contribute to data pipelines, build analytical models, develop dashboards, and translate
findings into practical recommendations for internal teams and clients. You will work closely with
product, marketing, engineering, and client-facing teams to deliver high-quality analytics
outputs.
Key Responsibilities:
Data Engineering and Processing (ownership and outcomes)
Contribute to the design and maintenance of ETL/ELT pipelines using BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, and AWS S3
Apply data-modeling best practices and support performance optimization for large datasets
Assist in monitoring data quality, freshness, and pipeline reliability
Analytics, Modeling, and Productionization
Build client-facing and internal dashboards (Looker Studio, Looker, Tableau, or similar)
Ensure dashboards meet performance and data-freshness expectations
Produce clear, concise reports that translate analytics into actionable recommendations
Dashboarding, Visualization, and Reporting
Create client-facing and internal dashboards in Looker Studio, Looker, Tableau, or similar; design visual frameworks that surface the right decisions.
Ensure dashboards meet performance, accessibility, and data-freshness SLAs
Produce concise, story-driven research reports and executive summaries that translate analytics into prioritized recommendations.
Stakeholder Management and Leadership
Work with cross-functional teams to clarify requirements and deliver analytics aligned to business needs
Present findings to non-technical audiences in a structured, accessible way
Support senior analysts and data leads on larger initiatives and client engagements
What we’re looking for
Key Qualifications:
2–4+ years of experience in analytics, data science, or data engineering
Hands-on experience with Google BigQuery and Google Cloud Storage; familiarity with AWS S3
Strong SQL and Python skills
Experience building dashboards in Looker Studio, Looker, Tableau, or similar
Ability to translate analytical findings into clear narratives for non-technical stakeholders
Demonstrated experience delivering analytics that support business decisions
Preferred Skills:
Data modeling and transformation experience
Workflow orchestration tools (Airflow, Cloud Composer, or equivalent)
Experience with model deployment and monitoring
Familiarity with advertising, clickstream, or digital-behavior datasets
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
Exceed sales goals
Maximize earning potential
Deliver meaningful results for our clients
To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What’s in it for you
Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Sean Ennis
Sales Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.