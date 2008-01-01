Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Tech Lead (Frozen Team).

Tasks in the role

Lead the technical takeover of new products. Conduct thorough audits of codebase, infrastructure, and data layers to identify paths for architectural evolution. Define technical roadmaps, ensuring decisions are driven by business value and cost efficiency.

Drive the end-to-end implementation of adoption plans. Guide the team through the migration and stabilization process until the product reaches a sustainable, low-maintenance state.

Lead by example by contributing code to the most critical or high-risk components (approx. 35-40% of your time).

Drive the transition of services into our standard tech stack: GCP, GKE, Go/Java, SaaS-based storages, and reliable CI/CD processes.

Modernize and unify observability and alerting across the portfolio.

Use metrics to track the cost of support versus product revenue. Provide the technical data necessary to support decisions regarding further investment.

Facilitate regular communication across the team to ensure cohesion and progress.

Lead team development through 1:1s, feedback, and performance reviews.

Hire and onboard team members, contributing to team composition and growth.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in developing distributed systems in cloud environments.

Ability to solve complex technical problems and make sound architectural decisions.

Proven experience as a Senior Engineer. Strong proficiency in Java (Spring) or Go. Willingness to learn a second programming language (Go or Java).

Solid experience with sql databases and queue brokers.

Solid experience with Kubernetes, Docker, and CI/CD tools.

Ownership mindset with a focus on project quality, delivery, and alignment with business goals.

Experience mentoring and supporting the growth of mid-level engineers.

Our Tech Stack

Backend: Java (Spring Boot), Go, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Redis, RabbitMQ.

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Infrastructure: Google Cloud (GCP), GKE, Docker, GitLab CI, Helm.

Observability: Grafana, Prometheus, Sentry.

QA: Allure, Playwright.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!